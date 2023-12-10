"We've just got to win the game at this point," Dawn Staley said at the 3rd quarter break in a sidecourt interview with ESPN. And that's exactly what the Gamecocks did in this one against a formidable foe in #11 Utah. It wasn't always pretty, as I'm sure anyone on that floor would attest, following an insane 23-turnover game from South Carolina and an all-out effort from Utes' F Alissa Pila, who finished with 37 points and tried her best to will Utah to an upset victory alone.

Still, South Carolina won this one the way they've won every game to this point in the 2023-24 season, by playing together as a team. Four Gamecocks finished this game in double-figures. Including 17 points from Kamila Cardoso and 15 points from Te-Hina Paopao. Chloe Kitts and Ashlyn Watkins cleaned things up on the boards, combining for 13 of the Gamecocks 37 rebounds, which gave them a clear advantage over the more undersized Utes.

While the offensive efficiency this year has carried the day in several blow outs, the Gamecocks have proved in the last couple of weeks that they also can grind it out against top-end opponents and win ugly if necessary, which we saw twice last week on Tobacco Road, and again in a neutral site win today in Connecticut.

While South Carolina's dominance in 2023-24 might not be quite as pronounced as it was at times last year, it's still hard to imagine picking anyone else in the country against this team, given their depth and ability to win basketball games multiple ways.

Next up: South Carolina is now 9-0 and will host Presbyterian Saturday at 1 p.m.



