Who: #1 South Carolina 24-0 (11-0) vs. Georgia 11-13 (2-9). Columbia, SC Time/TV: 1:00 on ABC with a College Gameday lead in live from the CLA. Line: SC -36.5. Total 134.5. Currently Carolina is +110 to win the National Championship and is +110 to the field's -145. When you have Team X verse the field with two weeks left in the regular season, you have a juggernaut. History: Like the Tennessee series, the Dawgs dominated the Gamecocks prior to Dawn Staley's arrival to the tune of a 27-4 series advantage. UGA still leads the series but it has tightened to 33-24. USC has won the last 17 meetings with Georgia's last win coming in 2013. UGA's last win in Columbia was in 2012. Carolina is 9-14 against the Dawgs all-time in Columbia. Last Meeting: February 26, 2023, Carolina beat the Dawgs 73-63 in Columbia on Senior Day. Georgia played the Gamecocks about as well as any SEC team during the regular season. Aliyah Boston's last regular season game at the CLA looked like most of her other games with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Zia Cooke added 12 and Kamilla Cardoso also recorded a double-double off the bench with 13 points and 10 rebounds. The Lady Bulldogs kept it close by hitting 18-19 free throws and out-blocking the Gamecocks 7-3.

Scouting the Bulldogs

The Lady Bulldogs are one of three SEC teams that the Gamecocks have yet to face. Arkansas and Alabama being the others. Georgia beat Texas A&M in their SEC opener and then lost their next six SEC contests. UGA's only other SEC win game over fellow two-win SEC team Kentucky. Georgia is ranked 101st in the NET. The Lady Bulldogs have regressed in coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson's (a former Lady Bulldog herself under legendary coach Andy Landers), second season. Last year Georgia advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and won 22 games. This season they will be pressed to hit .500. Georgia's roster features six seniors and was tabbed as the seventh best team in the league by the SEC media prior to the season. Georgia's struggles can't be pinned on the shoulders of star 5th-year senior Javyn Nicholson. The 6'2 Lawrenceville, GA native is averaging 15.5 points and nine rebounds a game. Auburn is the only team to hold Nicholson to single-digits points this season. The Lady Dawgs second leading scorer was true senior Zoesha Smith. The 6'1 forward was scoring just under 10 points a night while pulling down 5.2 rebounds a game. Unfortunately, Smith injured her knee in early January and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. The Lady Bulldogs have struggled to find someone to replace Smith's production. Chloe Chapman is Georgia's best shooter, however, for whatever reason the reserve senior guard is reluctant to shoot, averaging only about one attempted 3-pointer per game. Frankly, this is a game that Georgia should have no chance of winning even if the Gamecocks are sluggish. The good news for the Dawgs is that Abrahamson-Henderson has four Top-100 recruits committed for next season. The bad news is that Dawgs' highest ranked recruit is ranked 40 slots lower than the Gamecocks' lowest ranked class of 2024 commit.

For the Gamecocks

As Carolina looks to shake off a very uneven performance against Tennessee. A few notables coming into today's game. FROM USC: Today’s game is South Carolina’s fourth sellout of the season, doubling the program’s previous single-season high of two (2022-23 and 2019-20). South Carolina leads the nation in scoring margin at +33.3. That mark includes an SEC-best +26.0 margin in league play and a +17.8 mark against ranked opponents (6 games). Just three of the Gamecocks’ wins have come by single digits – at #24 North Carolina, vs. #11 Utah, at #9 LSU. South Carolina currently has a program-record 54-game home winning streak that began on Dec. 17, 2020. While South Carolina leads the country in scoring margin (+33.3), the Gamecocks have entered the fourth quarter with the margin in single digits five times, including one game they trailed (by 4 at LSU, Jan. 25) and one that was tied (at Tennessee, Feb. 15). South Carolina won all five games, out-scoring its opponent by an average of 7.8 points in the final period. The Gamecocks posted a double-digit fourth-quarter edge in the three closest of those games – +13 at Duke, (Dec. 3), +11 at Tennessee (Feb. 15) and +10 at LSU (Jan. 25).

Prediction