TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For a team used to knocking its opponents out with extended runs and dominant spurts, South Carolina women’s basketball had to find a different, choppier way to get over the finish line at Alabama.

The No. 1 Gamecocks led for the entire afternoon, but never pushed the lead beyond 13 points or scored more than six points in a row until the final six minutes against a frisky Crimson Tide team, but a career day from sophomore guard Bree Hall made the difference.

Hall scored 18 points off the bench on 7-of-13 shooting to help South Carolina get past Alabama 65-52 for its 27th consecutive win and 17th consecutive true road win dating back to last season.

"I feel like when I come into the game I kind of think more about letting the game come to me," Hall said. "I try to play really hard defense and then it's like, alright, let's try to get it going offensively. I don't usually come into the game thinking about a shot, I kind of just let the game flow and come to me."

South Carolina (21-0, 9-0 SEC) finished out a perfect month of January by having its entire 14-player roster healthy for the first time in six games with Talaysia Cooper back available. In total 11 players hit the floor and nine scored, a significant depth advantage against an Alabama (16-6, 5-4 SEC) team with only nine healthy scholarship players.

But in spite of its attrition, Alabama still forced issues for the Gamecocks all afternoon. A team known for its 3-point shooting lived up to the billing by going 6-of-16 from beyond the arc, staying in the game with outside shots every time it looked like South Carolina looked poised for a run. Brittany Davis scored 13 points and Georgia transfer Sarah Ashlee Barker added in a team-high 15, helping Alabama stay as close as four points into the third quarter.

On the flip side, the Gamecocks had a rare uncharacteristic off shooting day. In particular starters Brea Beal and Kierra Fletcher struggled to get their mid-range shots going, combining for an 1-of-14 shooting mark and three total points. Even Zia Cooke, the sharp-shooting guard who leads the team in scoring, shot just 2-of-11 from the floor for a total of six points.

"We weren't taking bad shots, we just weren't making shots," Staley said. "You go to your bench, and I thought we got great contributions from our bench. From a defensive standpoint I thought we were there, but offensively I thought we were a little stagnant."

But between Hall’s big day and another Aliyah Boston double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, South Carolina found just enough offense to keep Alabama at arm’s length the entire afternoon. Boston knocked down 8-of-10 shots from the floor, including several mid-range jumpers that helped keep the floor spaced against the typical paint-packing defense she faces.

"I didn't really sense it coming," Boston said. "I just took what they gave me. [Assistant] Coach Lisa Boyer was like, 'all I'm saying is shoot it.' And I was like, 'okay!' Most of the time I try to make sure I'm efficient right around the basket, but they gave me the mid-range so I just took it."

Bench points once again made a crucial difference, with South Carolina quintupling Alabama 35-7 in the depth scoring battle.

South Carolina will open February at home against Kentucky on Thursday, its first re-match of the season.



