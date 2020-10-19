Grissett was a wing ranked 23rd overall. She was joined in the 2017 by top-50 players Bianca Jackson and LaDazhia Williams, and point guard Haley Troup. (Now-teammate Destiny Littleton was also part of that class, ranked 33rd overall and signing with Texas.) Troup didn’t even last the first summer, leaving the team after a trip to Japan and ending up at Missouri. Despite being the top-ranked player in the class, Grissett was slow to find a role. Jackson had a major role from the start, quickly becoming a starter. Williams had a strong preseason and was expected to be the primary backup in the post, but then she never really recovered from an early hamstring injury. That, by necessity, opened the door for Grissett to back up A’ja Wilson at power forward.

The story goes that the reason Grissett signed with South Carolina was because Staley was the only coach that called her “LeLe” during her visit, rather than her given name “Elisia.” If only everything were that simple.

With the graduation of Tyasha Harris, who played virtually every meaningful minute at point guard last season, it wasn’t unexpected when Dawn Staley said there would be more of a committee approach to point guard this season. However, it was a little surprising when she included Grissett in that committee. But Grissett has seen just about everything in her Gamecock career, so why shouldn’t she play point guard too?

When Wilson missed two games with an ankle injury, Grissett stepped in, scoring 22 points on 10-11 shooting and grabbing nine rebounds in a start against Vanderbilt. That performance pigeonholed her as a frontcourt player. Perhaps more attention should have been paid to the following game, when she started again and only scored one point, because inconsistency plagued her the rest of the season and carried over to the dysfunctional 2018-19 season. Grissett went from playing 20 minutes a game with a couple of starts early in her sophomore season to the fringe of the rotation, barely getting off the bench. Her scoring dropped, and her role was in doubt. But there were some bright spots: she defended well, especially as the point in the full-court press, and she was a selective and efficient shooter when cutting to the basket.

After the season, it was clear that changes had to be made. Jackson and Williams both transferred (to Florida State and Missouri, respectively). Grissett elected to stick it out, but she knew she would have to be part of those changes.

When Staley announced last summer that Grissett was making the move to guard, and at her own request, it sounded like a desperation move. Instead it was a stroke of genius, the product of a player understanding the big picture and a coach willing to to be flexible.

Grissett posted the best numbers of her three seasons, averaging 17 minutes a game, scoring 6.4 points on 63% shooting, 3.8 rebounds, and a little under a steal and block. More than numbers, Grissett was a classic “glue” player. She did a little bit of everything. She played with high energy but under control, and was the consummate teammate. If she was open, she scored, but if she wasn’t she didn’t let it affect the rest of her game. This year Staley wants to get more offense from Grissett, so why not put the ball in her hands?

“LeLe needs to be the same that she’s been, really high energy,” Staley said. “We need to put her in better positions to score. I’m trying to spot her at the point guard position because she can handle the ball and we can run some stuff from her. If someone wants to use a smaller point guard on her when we go with a bigger lineup we have to be able to have her out there calling the shots.”

Staley thinks Grissett has a professional as a big, athletic guard. At 6-2, Grissett is a mismatch for most point guards. Defensively, Grissett has already shown she has the athleticism to be disruptive at the top of the defense. She’s also a contrast from Destanni Henderson and Zia Cooke, both smallish players with a scoring mentality.

“She’s up for the challenge,” Staley said. “She’s a senior so she understands everything that we want from here, and putting a little bit more on her plate.”

Both are also relatively quiet from a leadership perspective, although Staley noted that Cooke gets louder as the game goes on.

“Our leadership is more than likely going to come from our bigs,” Staley said, including Grissett. She’s also most likely going to be coming off the bench again. Staley had to coax Henderson into a sixth-player role last season but she’s optimistic Grissett will accept another season as a reserve.

“We have stressed how much depth we have and how we need some bang off the bench,” Staley said. “They’re embracing whatever role that we give them - right now. It’s an innocent time of the year, but this team is so nice, and that’s the good thing, they won’t bark at the coach too much.”