After falling behind early at Georgia and staying there for nearly two-and-half quarters, Dawn Staley had a point to prove on Thursday night against Auburn.

She played her five starters more than eight minutes to start the game — with Aliyah Boston and Brea Beal both playing the entire first quarter — and got the desired result. No.1 South Carolina stormed out to a 26-7 lead in the first quarter and continued on all night with one of its most efficient performances of the season in a 94-42 victory.

In more ways than one, this was a very different looking performance for South Carolina (15-0, 3-0 SEC). The scoring balance altered from a game in Athens where Zia Cooke was the only player in double-figures on a career-high 31 points, to a game where four different players scored at least 10 points.

“I was hoping that we could get a big lead and they could play a little bit longer together,” Staley said. “Sometimes we don’t have that where we jump out to a big lead, so I just wanted to make sure we extended. I thought they were playing well as a unit, the way they were moving the ball and finding the open player and playing well together. When a unit is doing that, I just stay a little bit longer with them.”

Boston rebounded from a season-low four points against Georgia by dropping in 13 points and nine rebounds in 24 minutes of action. And as has so often been the case, the rest of the bigs get going when she does. In particular, her starting frontcourt partner Victaria Saxton snapped a little bit of a slow stretch offensively by scoring a season-high 12 points after only scoring seven total in the first two games of SEC play. The dozen points were actually her highest total in almost a full calendar year; the last time she reached 12 was Jan. 9, 2022 against Kentucky.

“I felt we made a concerted effort to get her the ball,” Staley said about Boston. “To get all of our post players the ball. It worked tonight. They didn’t triple and double team us, just at times. They did it actually effectively even in the high post, but they were able to just take their time and score. I thought our guards did a great job of getting them the ball where there wasn’t a crowd in there.”

Kamilla Cardoso completed the three-headed monster down low by scoring 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting, her highest total since dropping in 18 against Memphis on Dec. 3. The three post players combined to 16-of-21 (76.1 percent) from the field to anchor what ended up being the best shooting game of the season for the Gamecocks. Auburn (10-5, 0-3 SEC) had no answer inside and the 50 paint points it allowed were more than enough to decide the outcome, but the Gamecocks were shooting well from everywhere on the floor.

Coming into Thursday, South Carolina’s best shooting game of the season was its 57.3 percent clip against Coastal Carolina. Against Auburn, the Gamecocks exploded all the way to 63.2 percent from the floor and knocked down seven 3-pointers from seven different players.

That season-high in shooting also came from a direct pipeline in assists, another category South Carolina registered its best mark of the year in. All but two of the players who hit the floor recorded at least one assist, led by Raven Johnson with seven and Kierra Fletcher with five.

“Honestly it’s great,” Fletcher said about her relationship with Johnson. “I’ve learned a lot from her. I always tell her, like, I wish I could pass the way that she does. She just sees the floor so differently, so I’m honestly always looking at the way she’s playing sometimes as well as she does with me. I think both of us bring different dynamics to this team, and it does really well.”

South Carolina will head out on a two-game road trip starting on Sunday at Mississippi State.