 Gamecock signee Raven Johnson will compete in the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic this weekend.
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-07 07:30:07 -0500') }}

WBB: Johnson to Compete in Iverson Classic

Chris Wellbaum
Staff Writer
@ChrisWellbaum
Due to the cancellation of the McDonald’s All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic (which may be defunct, it’s unclear), the Iverson Classic is the only high school all-American game being played this year. Unlike the other two events, the Iverson Classic does not have separate boys’ and girls’ games. Johnson is the only girl among the 30 players invited.

According to the Iverson Classic press release, Johnson is the first girl ever invited to participate in a boys’ all-American game.

Johnson, the Naismith High School Girls National Player of the Year, is joined by her counterpart Chet Holmgren, the Boys Player of the Year who is committed to Gonzaga. Other players have signed with powerhouses such as Duke, Kentucky, and Syracuse, plus Memphis, Tennessee, and Florida.

Johnson will play for Team Loyalty, coached by former NBA players Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes. Rasheed Wallace and Bonzi Wells coach the opponents, Team Honor.

The Iverson Classic is being held in Memphis. Events begin Friday with a skills challenge that includes a dunk contest, 3 on 3, “Kobe” (21, except to 24), and more. The game itself is on Saturday.

Stream: https://www.thesuvtv.com/alleniversonclassic (Friday is free, Saturday costs $9.99)

Time: Friday, May 7, 6:00 pm eastern (Skills challenges); Saturday, May 8, 7:00 pm eastern (Game)

Rosters:

Team Loyalty

Paolo Banchero

AJ Griffin

JD Davison

Johnathan Lawson

Tyrese Hunter

Raven Johnson

TyTy Washington

Peyton Watson

Hunter Sallis

Bryce Mcgowens

Benny Williams

Matthew Cleveland

Terquavion Smith

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

Jordan Nesbitt* (inactive)

Team Honor

Chet Holmgren

Michael Foster

Kowacie Reeves Jr

Jaden Akins

Joshua Minott

Nolan Hickman

Daimion Collins

Kendall Brown

Trey Alexander

Jordan Longino

Ahamad Bynum

Daeshun Ruffin

Bryce Hopkins

Trevor Keels

Kennedy Chandler* (inactive)

