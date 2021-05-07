WBB: Johnson to Compete in Iverson Classic
Gamecock signee Raven Johnson will compete in the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic this weekend.
Due to the cancellation of the McDonald’s All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic (which may be defunct, it’s unclear), the Iverson Classic is the only high school all-American game being played this year. Unlike the other two events, the Iverson Classic does not have separate boys’ and girls’ games. Johnson is the only girl among the 30 players invited.
According to the Iverson Classic press release, Johnson is the first girl ever invited to participate in a boys’ all-American game.
Johnson, the Naismith High School Girls National Player of the Year, is joined by her counterpart Chet Holmgren, the Boys Player of the Year who is committed to Gonzaga. Other players have signed with powerhouses such as Duke, Kentucky, and Syracuse, plus Memphis, Tennessee, and Florida.
Johnson will play for Team Loyalty, coached by former NBA players Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes. Rasheed Wallace and Bonzi Wells coach the opponents, Team Honor.
The Iverson Classic is being held in Memphis. Events begin Friday with a skills challenge that includes a dunk contest, 3 on 3, “Kobe” (21, except to 24), and more. The game itself is on Saturday.
Stream: https://www.thesuvtv.com/alleniversonclassic (Friday is free, Saturday costs $9.99)
Time: Friday, May 7, 6:00 pm eastern (Skills challenges); Saturday, May 8, 7:00 pm eastern (Game)
Rosters:
Team Loyalty
Paolo Banchero
AJ Griffin
JD Davison
Johnathan Lawson
Tyrese Hunter
Raven Johnson
TyTy Washington
Peyton Watson
Hunter Sallis
Bryce Mcgowens
Benny Williams
Matthew Cleveland
Terquavion Smith
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
Jordan Nesbitt* (inactive)
Team Honor
Chet Holmgren
Michael Foster
Kowacie Reeves Jr
Jaden Akins
Joshua Minott
Nolan Hickman
Daimion Collins
Kendall Brown
Trey Alexander
Jordan Longino
Ahamad Bynum
Daeshun Ruffin
Bryce Hopkins
Trevor Keels
Kennedy Chandler* (inactive)