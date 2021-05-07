Gamecock signee Raven Johnson will compete in the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic this weekend.

Due to the cancellation of the McDonald’s All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic (which may be defunct, it’s unclear), the Iverson Classic is the only high school all-American game being played this year. Unlike the other two events, the Iverson Classic does not have separate boys’ and girls’ games. Johnson is the only girl among the 30 players invited.

According to the Iverson Classic press release, Johnson is the first girl ever invited to participate in a boys’ all-American game.

Johnson, the Naismith High School Girls National Player of the Year, is joined by her counterpart Chet Holmgren, the Boys Player of the Year who is committed to Gonzaga. Other players have signed with powerhouses such as Duke, Kentucky, and Syracuse, plus Memphis, Tennessee, and Florida.