Who: #1 South Carolina (16-0, 4-0) at Kentucky (8-8, 0-4) Time/TV: 7:00 streaming on SEC Network+ Line: SC -30. Total 128.5 History: SC leads 37-35. The Gamecocks have won 15 of the last 17 meetings. Carolina is 21-11 against Kentucky under Dawn Staley. Kentucky leads the series in Lexington 20-13, but South Carolina has won the last seven games on the Wildcats' home floor. Last Meeting: The next two games will be a rarity in that the last meeting between the Gamecocks and their opponent was won by the opponent. Kentucky 64-62 in the SEC Tournament Title game. The loss ended up being beneficial to the Gamecocks as they appeared refocused heading into the NCAA Tournament, a tournament that they of course won. Dre'una Edwards hit a three-pointer with 4.2 seconds remaining as the Wildcats pulled the upset. Edwards ended with 27 points. Aliyah Boston led Carolina with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Edwards transferred to Baylor in the offseason and has yet to see the court due to "eligibility" issues.

Scouting the Wildcats

As Alan Cole wrote yesterday, this is not the same Kentucky team that slew the giant in the SEC Tournament. For starters, Edwards is gone and perhaps more importantly, Rhyne Howard, the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s WNBA draft, is gone. Despite the change in personnel, Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy's game plan hasn't changed. Elzy's teams are guard-oriented and force turnovers. Elzy's best guard in 2023 is Robyn Benton. The 5'9 senior is in her fifth season of SEC basketball having transferred from Auburn after her sophomore season. Benton averages 16.3 points and 2.1 steals per game. Joining Benton in the backcourt is Jada Walker. Walker is another solid defense guard averaging a team-high 2.4 steals. Oregon transfer Maddie Scherr is Kentucky's leader is assists (5.1), rebounds (5.7), and blocks (0.9). Scherr is only 5'11, teams with leading rebounders that are 5'11 generally don't fair well against the Gamecocks. The three aforementioned guards are 1-2-3 in the SEC in steals per game. South Carolina has actually done a pretty good of protecting the basketball in SEC play averaging 13.8 per game, the second-fewest in the SEC. There is one familiar face on Kentucky's roster. Eniya Russell transferred to Kentucky from Carolina last offseason. Russell was buried on the depth chart behind talented underclassmen and made the move to seek more playing time. Russell has battled injuries and is averaging 4.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists, in 11 minutes per game. Kentucky is 99th in the latest NET rankings and has yet to win a conference game but they did force 25 LSU turnovers their last time out.

For the Gamecocks

Sania Feagin missed the Mississippi State game with a right leg injury. She is still day-to-day, but Staley said Feagin will not play against Kentucky, but that she expects her back on Sunday. As long as South Carolina takes of the basketball they should win this game without much trouble. LSU out-rebounded Kentucky 45-23 and Kentucky has no real scoring threat in the post. Kentucky is a good defensive team in the half-court situations, the Gamecocks will need to play fast and get some easy buckets before the Wildcat defense gets set. It will be fun to watch Raven Johnson work against this defense. Johnson is leading the SEC with a 2.40 assist-to-turnover ratio (35th in the nation).

Prediction: Carolina 74-48