Dawn Staley is on the board for the 2023 offseason.

Less than a month after taking her team to the final four, Staley has added her first new piece ro the 2023-24 puzzle in the transfer portal by bringing in former Oregon Duck Te-Hina Paopao.

The 5-foot-9 guard originally from Oceanside, California played three seasons in Eugene and started 76 out of the 77 games she played with an average of 31.6 minutes per game. She was a key contributor for Oregon, averaging 12.5 points per game, grabbing 3.9 rebounds and dishing off 3.6 assists.

In particular she made her name as a 3-point sharpshooter for the Ducks, shooting 42.4 percent from beyond the arc last season with 81 makes on her 191 attempts. In her career she is a 38 percent 3-point shooter, and she scored in double-figures 25 times last season. She was an All-Pac 12 player in two out of her three seasons, and was an honorable mention in the other.

The 2023-24 Gamecocks now have 11 scholarship players on the roster, with Paopao joining incoming freshmen Tessa Johnson, Milaysia Fulwiley and Sahnya Jah as the four newcomers currently on the roster along wiith seven returning players.

South Carolina might not be done in the transfer portal, as it is still in the running for DePaul star Aneesah Morrow after she announced the Gamecocks as one of her three finalists last week.

