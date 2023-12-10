Who: #1 South Carolina (8-0) vs #11 Utah (8-1) at the Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT. Time/TV: 2:30 on ESPN. This is the middle game of the Women’s Hall of Fame triple header. Game one is #2 UCLA vs #20 FSU. Game three features #24 UNC vs #17 UConn. Line: Haven’t seen one yet, will update closer to game time. Best Guess SC -12.5. Total 144.5. History: The two schools have never met. South Carolina is 20-11 officially against the current (at this moment) PAC 12 members. For some reason in the early 80s South Carolina forfeited an on the court win over UCLA, so they are 21-10 on the court against PAC 12 foes. Carolina is 15-6 under Dawn Staley. Five of those six loses have come to Stanford. The other was to Oregon State. South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley is 78-27 in games played at neutral sites Last Meeting: The Gamecocks' last game against a PAC 12 team was last season in the Sweet 16 against UCLA in Greenville, SC. Carolina won that one 59-43, it was their second win over the Bruins in the 22-23 campaign. South Carolina's defense clamped down on UCLA in the first half holding the Bruins to just 15 first half points. Brea Beal, Kamilla Cardoso, and Bree Hall all had 10 points to lead the Gamecocks into the Elite 8.

Scouting the Utes

Utah can and will shoot the three. Five players are shooting better than 50% on 3-pointers.They are led by 2022-2023 All-American and Pac-12 Player of the Year Alissa Pili. The senior forward from Anchorage is picking up where she left off with 24.4 points a game. Pili is shooting 73% from the field and 56% from three. She will be the best offensive player the Gamecocks have seen since Caitlin Clark, although Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo is averaging about a half point more than Pili currently. The Utes are without her top running mate, Gianna Kneepkens. The junior from Minnesota is out for the season after suffering the dreaded "non-contact" knee injury during the Utes win over rival BYU. Kneepkens was averaging 25 points a night and shooting 54% from long range. Senior guard Isabel Palmer is the most likely replacement for the injured star, however Palmer herself has been dealing with an injury that has sidelined her the past five games. Her status for today is unknown. Inês Vieira, who replaced Palmer in the starting lineup over the past five games, is one of the nation’s top facilitators averaging 7.6 assists per game, good for fifth in the land. Utah leads the nation in scoring average with over 96 points a game. There isn't a lot to separate these two teams on paper. Utah shoots better, Carolina is better on defense and rebounding. The Gamecocks are first in the NET rankings, Utah is third. What should be the difference today is that Utah is probably not going to play anyone taller than 6'2. Nene Sow is 6'8 for the Utes, but she has played only 18 minutes in mop up time this season. Utah does have a lot of athletic guards and forwards that crash the boards. The Utes are fifth nationally in rebounding whereas the Gamecocks are first yet again.

For Carolina

The Gamecocks are going to need to bring their game on defense. Pili and the Utes struggled with turnovers in their only loss to Baylor. The Bears turned them over 18 times and held Utah to 77 points. Conversely, Carolina committed way too many turnovers in their Tobacco Road Trip. The Gamecocks let both Duke and UNC stick around due to costly turnovers. While the Gamecocks don’t shoot the three like Utah, they are too shabby hitting 40%, which is good enough for ninth in the nation. This will be the Gamecocks' forth game against a Top 25 opponent having already defeated Notre Dame, Maryland, and UNC. Only Stanford has as many wins over ranked teams. The Gamecocks have allowed their three ranked opponents to scored just 68.3 points per game on 35.0 percent shooting.

Prediction: