Problems began earlier in the week with the hashtag #NotNCAAproperty began trending. The hashtag was started by three Big Ten players to protest “unjust NCAA rules and ways to ensure college athletes are treated fairly,” according to a statement. Specifically, they want the NCAA to stop dragging its feet on the new names, images and likenesses rules, and more generally, recognition of the hardships players have been subjected to during the pandemic without rights. These are legitimate issues that come with a simmering threat of a player boycott, but they haven’t drawn nearly as much attention as the NCAA’s sexist attitudes towards the tournaments.

Leave it to the NCAA to drop the ball on its most prized possession. To turn what should be weeks of triumph into disgrace. To turn the most exciting month of the year into a moral, legal, and ethical disaster. And as always with the NCAA, it was entirely self-inflicted. The NCAA has come under fire from multiple angles this week, but the most damaging - and inexcusable - issues are in San Antonio.

Because the NCAA is nothing if not oblivious, the entire issue was born out of its own hubris. Around lunchtime Thursday the @MarchMadness twitter account sent out a brag tweet showing a time-lapse of workers constructing a socially-distanced weight room in what appeared to be a hotel ballroom. That almost guaranteed a response. Sure enough, five minutes later, Stanford sports performance coach Ali Kershner compared the men’s setup with what women’s teams were provided.

@ncaawbb @ncaa this needs to be addressed. These women want and deserve to be given the same opportunities. 3 weeks in a bubble and no access to DBs > 30’s until the sweet 16? In a year defined by a fight for equality this is a chance to have a conversation and get better. pic.twitter.com/jFQVv1PlUt

On Thursday, Staley tweeted a picture of her lunch, sarcastically claiming it was “good, good.” There was more spice on the caption than the meal. While the participants in the men’s tournament were eating catered buffet-style meals, participants in the women’s tournament were eating what looked like Stouffer’s frozen dinners.

“It’s the double standard,” she said. “If all that stuff wasn’t laid out on the bed for one of the men’s players, and then if somebody didn’t post what was in the player’s swag bag, we would know nothing about that. If they didn’t promote the weight room that’s in Indianapolis, we would have known nothing about that. But here’s what it makes you do. It makes you go back to the very beginning, when the NCAA rolled out that the men were having their tournament in Indianapolis, and then we rolled out a month later. There is a disconnect with that. If you’re going to have a championship for both men’s and women’s, wouldn’t it be best to roll it out at the same time? I think it’s only right. I don’t know why they didn’t work in concert for that to happen. You’ve got to ask the powers that be that made that decision to do that, because it makes you think about every single thing now.”

Dawn Staley admitted that, had the NCAA never sent out that tweet nobody ever would have known the disparity. She said that before social media, “We didn’t know what we didn’t know. Now we know the things we shouldn’t know, the things that were kept behind the scenes.”

The tweet quickly went viral as players and coaches piled on. Soon there was a tweet showing that the “swag bags” given to players were shown to be significantly bigger for the men’s tournament (The jigsaw puzzles were literally 500 pieces for men and 150 for women. How much more obvious could you be?). The first wave of tournament press conferences was Thursday, and Arizona’s Adia Barnes slammed the disparity as “not acceptable.”

Y’all I know you have been hearing about the @NCAA bubble food......I’m here to tell you it’s good good. Look how clean this dish looks. And yesterday the pesto pasta and fish were delicious! #arguewithyourteammates @GamecockWBB 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/awe8O56xFJ

Six hours after the story went viral, the NCAA finally released a statement. NCAA Vice President of Women’s Basketball Lynn Holzman blamed the lack of amenities on “limited space.” That was, put nicely, a total lie.

Holzman, along with Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt, who oversees both tournaments, and Women’s Selection Committee Chair Nina King held a hastily called press conference Friday morning to dig their hole even deeper. Notably, NCAA President Mark Emmert couldn’t be bothered to attend the virtual press conference.

“I don’t even have the words to describe how painful it is personally,” Holzman said, presumably talking about being caught.

She insisted the monetary value of the swag bags was the same, but did not explain why puzzle pieces cost over three times more in Texas than Indiana. Holzman then admitted that she didn’t even know what training equipment teams had been provided until after the issue went viral.

“I apologize,” Gavitt said, “for dropping the ball, frankly, on the weight room issue.” He then blamed working remotely for the problems, but didn’t explain how the men’s weight room was assembled remotely.

Thank goodness they didn’t have the audacity to try to blame money. The NCAA is technically a non-profit, so to admit that revenue played a part would be to admit that its entire idea of amateur athletics is all a huge con. They are already saving money by using a cheaper, less accurate form of testing for the women’s tournament than they are for the men’s tournament (because it would be, according to Mark Emmert, “inconvenient” to use the best available testing for the women’s tournament, since everything in the tournament bubbles is convenient). No, the women’s tournament does not make as much money as the men’s tournament, but that can’t be held against female athletes since they don’t get paid. Male and female college athletes generate the exact same amount of income: $0. Meanwhile Emmert is making almost $3 million dollars a year to hide out somewhere and avoid answering questions.

“We’re under the umbrella of March Madness,” Staley said. “The NCAA owns March Madness and all of its luxury, then it should feel luxurious to every student athlete, man or woman. We shouldn’t be happy with getting the bare minimum. We should not be happy with being second-class citizens.”

Friday afternoon, Emmert finally spoke with three hand-picked media outlets, refusing to even offer the women’s tournament the dignity of a real press conference. Not surprisingly, he passed off the blame to the organizing committees. He also blamed a lack of in-person meetings. I know my phone bill is high, but apparently the $20 billion TV contract the NCAA has with CBS and Turner for the men’s tournament isn’t enough to provide phones for staff. ESPN’s contract for the women’s tournament contract is worth $500 million, but the NCAA could only pay for a $380 dumbbell rack and $3 Lean Cuisine. Where does all that $500 million go? Not to the players and not to the teams - the NCAA doesn’t have payouts for the women’s tournament. The NCAA keeps all of it.

Even if we are completely gullible and take the NCAA’s excuses at face value, they still don’t hold up. If the only way to ensure appropriate tournament setting is through in-person meetings, why did the NCAA insist on going forward with unsafe tournaments? I think we all know.

Among others, Dick’s Sporting Goods offered to donate equipment for weight rooms. Was it just for good PR? Probably, but that’s the way the world works. Even this article is sponsored, and I’m grateful for the support. At any rate, nobody forced the NCAA to hold the tournament. The NCAA wanted to. OK, actually the NCAA wanted the men’s tournament so it could cash those precious checks from CBS and Turner. So what if federal law requires equal treatment for women? They figured they could run it on the cheap and nobody would notice.

While the NCAA was “actively working” on fixing the weight room issue - in the meantime the NCAA allowed players to go outside for a walk, something previously banned - South Carolina sports performance coach Molly Binetti shared video of the Gamecocks’ workout Friday, showing players using each other as “equipment” for their training.

“Molly’s doing a great job. She’s improvising,” Zia Cooke said. “The thing for me is the excuses that have been made. I’ve heard a lot of excuses from big people. I really don’t agree with that. This is just an example of things that have been going on and it’s been going on unnoticed. We’re finally taking a stand and I think things are going to get better. This is something that’s been going on. It’s very frustrating but I think it’s a good thing to see the men, the boys, stepping up for us.”

Finally, by Saturday morning, there was actual gym equipment.

There will almost certainly be lawsuits. There need to be lawsuits. Federal law, popularly known as Title IX, prohibits discrimination based on gender, and no reasonable person can argue there wasn’t gender bias (the NCAA, of course, will argue this because NCAA gonna NCAA). The NCAA is still fighting battles it lost in the last century, and the only thing that makes the NCAA listen is losing in court, something it is really good at. God forbid someone gets hurt. The NCAA will immediately face questions about whether the substandard training conditions led to the injury.

People will lose jobs, and people need to lose jobs. Staley defended Holzman, and it was clear that Holzman was the person being set up to take the fall. But her admission that she didn’t even know what the training arrangements were represented a brutal abdication of duty.

“The sad part is I have to answer questions about this when it’s the most exciting time of the year,” Staley said. “We’ve gotten through a pandemic and yet we’re in a place where we have to talk about equality. The answers to the questions that were asked or the posts that were on social media puts the leaders of women’s basketball in a bad place. Here’s the overarching issue: it isn’t women’s basketball. It’s the decision-makers. The decision-makers know exactly what’s going on and they put the women’s basketball leaders in the position of (being) in a firing squad, answering questions about things that she probably can’t share. Big picture, this isn’t her fault at all. I don’t blame Lynn. I think she’s heroic for facing the music and having to do what she needs to do and probably protect some other people. Women all over the country, in corporate America, in sports, are put in the position she’s in. There’s no way that we should be in this position as women to have to defend the championship that we so excitedly want to be a part of.”

Late Friday night, Staley released another statement on social media. She blasted Emmert for his lack of leadership and refusal to accept responsibility. She further blasted the NCAA, which is running ads promoting its alleged racial and gender inclusivity, for using “equality” as a marketing “soundbite” while actively discriminating against its own members.

Will anything change? Probably not. There is important legislation about cookies to consider first.