Who: #1 South Carolina (13-0, 1-0) vs. Mississippi State (13-3, 0-1). Columbia, SC Time/TV: 1:00 on ESPN. It's an SEC double header as LSU heads to Ole Miss at 3:00 pm. Line: Updated once a line becomes available. Best guess: SC -30.5. DraftKings has the total at 139.5. Still no spread History: Carolina leads the series 29-19 overall and 13-6 in Columbia. South Carolina has won 17 of the last 20 meetings between the two schools. State's last win in the series came on Senior Day 2019 by a score of 68-64. That Miss State team would finish as the national runner-up for the second straight season. Carolina is 17-6 against the Bulldogs under Dawn Staley. Last Meeting: January 8, 2023. Carolina 58-51 in of the toughest SEC games of the season. State actually led 19-12 after the first quarter before Carolina got going in second quarter. South Carolina shot only 30% for the game but got double figures from Zia Cooke (16 pts) and Aliyah Boston (12 pts) to hold off the pesky Bulldogs. State was led in scoring by Jerkaila Jordan, more on her below, with 13 points.

Scouting the Bulldogs

The Bulldogs entered the season ranked 25th by the AP. Its' not that Mississippi State has ben bad, they just haven't been that good. The overall numbers are fine at 13-3 but thus far the Bulldogs haven't played like a top 5 SEC team, which they were projected to be by the league's coaches prior to the season. Expectations were high as the Bulldogs returned their top two players, an SEC All-Freshman 2022-2023 selection, added two top 55 recruits, and preseason All-SEC Second Team transfer Erynn Burnum from Arkansas. Those top two returning players: Jerkaila Jordan and Jessika Carter. Carter is graduate senior and Jordan a true senior. Carter was tabbed a preseason All-SEC selection. She has been good, but not likely first-team good. The 6'5 post is averaging 14.4 points and 9.8 rebounds a game. Carter will likely be the toughest test Carolina star Kamilla Cardoso has faced this season. Jordan is a totally different player. She's a 5'9 guard that can drive the lane or hit the three if given enough a space. Jordan is State's leading scorer at 17.4 points per game. For an under 6'0 guard, she is also averaging an impressive 6.4 boards a game. The Gamecocks have shown short-lived tendencies of getting out-hustled on the glass. Chloe Kitts and Cardoso will have to make sure they box out the speedy Jordan. The aforementioned Arkansas transfer Barnum is having a slightly disappointing season in Starkville averaging only 9.1 points a game. Debreasha Powe was the All-SEC Freshman for State last season. She is living up to the selection in year two. Powe is State's best shooter hitting about 42% from three-point range. Mississippi State and the Gamecocks have two common opponents, Clemson and Mississippi Valley State. Carolina and State beat them both, but State edged Clemson 81-78 and Carolina embarrassed their rival 109-40. ESPN currently projects State as one of the last four teams to earn a bye in March. The Bulldogs have a solid #35 NET ranking.



For the Gamecocks

A few stats curtesy of USC Sports Information Department: The Gamecocks have the longest active streak of weeks in the AP Top 10 at 84, beginning with the 2019-20 preseason poll. Their 215 straight appearances in the AP Poll, dating back to Dec. 10, 2012, marks the second-longest active streak in the nation and the 10th longest all-time (9th place, La Tech, 221).' The quality of South Carolina’s depth ranks among the best in the nation. The Gamecocks’ six-woman bench is third in the nation with an SEC-best 34.8 points per game. The South Carolina bench has out-scored its opponents’ starters five times this season, and the Gamecocks’ top scorer in a game has been off the bench three times. The Gamecocks continue to have a dominant rebounding effort, ranking second in the nation with 50.7 rebounds per game. According to Her Hoop Stats, South Carolina is sixth in the nation in rebounding percentage, securing 60.2 percent of the opportunities actually rebounded. Their offensive glass work is equally strong, ranking 10th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage at 41.0 (Her Hoop Stats). The Gamecocks’ 14.6 offensive boards have yielded 17.2 second-chance points, turning each offensive board into an average of 1.18 points. Three Gamecocks are among the SEC’s top-20 rebounders, led by Kamilla Cardoso’s 10.5 average, which ranks 19th in the nation (3rd in SEC). Chloe Kitts is next in line at 7.2 per game to rank 12th in th SEC. Ashlyn Watkins is close behind at 6.8 to rank 18th in the SEC. Cardoso’s 3.0 offensive boards per game are seventh in the SEC, and Watkins is next in line in with 2.8 offensive rebounds per game to rank 10th in the league. South Carolina is the only team ranked in the nation’s top 10 in both scoring offense (6th, 90.8 ppg) and defense (7th, 51.0 ppg). Only one other team ranks in the top 20 of both categories (West Virginia, 20th in both).





Prediction