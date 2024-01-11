Who: #1 South Carolina (14-0, 2-0) at Missouri (9-6, 0-2). Columbia, MO Time/TV: 8:00 streaming on SEC Network +. Line: Updated once a line becomes available. Best guess: SC -31.5. Total 137.5 History: Carolina leads the series 9-4 overall but trails 2-4 in the series in games contested in COMO. Carolina is 8-4 against Missouri under Dawn Staley. Staley is also 1-0 in legal action against representatives of the University of Missouri. Carolina has lost three of four at Missouri, two of those losses coming in years that the Gamecocks captured National Championships Last Meeting: January 15, 2023, in Columbia, SC. The Gamecocks dominated Mizzou 81-50 behind 20 and 10 from Aliyah Boston. Zia Cooke added 16 points and Ashlyn Watkins contributed 13 points and six boards off the bench. The Tigers kept it close for a quarter but the Gamecocks outscored Mizzou 50-20 combined in the second and third quarters. Missouri won the last game at home in overtime by a score of 70-69 on December 20, 2021. That was the last time SC dropped a SEC regular season game. Missouri's leading scorer this season, Haley Frank, scored 21 points in the Tigers' upset win.

Scouting the Tigers

One sports oddity has been the Gamecocks' struggles with Coach Robin Pingeton's Missouri Tigers on the their home floor. The Gamecocks have routinely lost to less talented teams in The Show Me State. (That seems to extend to all South Carolina athletics- but is amplified in Women's Basketball since Carolina's program is lightyears ahead of Missouri). Last time Missouri beat Carolina Haley Frank was the primary reason. If they have any shot to pull the upset again Frank will need to be lights out. She is currently Mizzou's leading scorer at 16.5 points and rebounder with seven a game. Frank also shoots 90% from the foul line so any time she gets to the stripe expect two points. Spain native mama Dembele is the most improved on the Tiger roster. The senior is averaging 10.1 points a night and leads Missouri in assists with seven assists a game. Dembele is fifth in the nation in assists per game. Guard Grace Slaughter is angling for an SEC All-Freshman selection. The 6'2 Missouri native averaging 11 points and 3.4 rebounds a game. She is one of Missouri's best shooters. Guard Ashton Judd is the Tigers second leading scorer at 13.6 points per game. Off the bench watch for Abbey Schreacke. She is the Tigers best 3-point shooter at 44%. Missouri has not been very good this year. No other way to phrase it. They've been soundly beaten by the best teams on their schedule and are coming off a 15-point home loss to Alabama. They have a current NET ranking of 78th.



For the Gamecocks

Expect a highly motivated South Carolina team tonight. I'm certain Staley has reminded this team about can happen on the road in Columbia. She let be known that she was not pleased with the effort her team after last weekend's 19-point win over Mississippi State. Kamilla Cardoso and Te-Hina Paopao earned spots on the John R. Wooden Award presented by Principal Women’s Midseason Top 25 Watch List. Cardoso is averaging 13.6 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. She ranks 17th in the nation with eight double-doubles and comes in 16th in rebounds per game and is 21st in field goal percentage, shooting 60.3 percent from the field. Defensively, her 2.9 blocks per game are eighth in the nation. Paopao ranks second in the nation in 3-point percentage at 55.2 percent, and ranking ninth in the SEC with 3.9 assists per game. Her 12.4 points per game are second on the team, and a team-best 14.3 points per game against ranked opponents. In SEC play, she leads the Gamecocks with 4.5 assists per game to go with her 14.5 points per league game. The Gamecocks lead the nation in 3-point field goal percentage at 41.9 percent.. Three Gamecocks are shooting over 41.0 percent individually from beyond the arc – Te-Hina Paopao (.552, 2nd in NCAA), Bree Hall (.464), Raven Johnson (.414). The team’s seven made 3s per game are the most in the Staley era.

Prediction