Who: #1 South Carolina (21-0, 9-0) vs Missouri (11-11, 2-7). Columbia, SC Time/TV: 7:00 on the SEC Network. Line: SC -32.5. Total 142.5 per FanDuel History: Carolina leads the series 10-4 overall and 6-0 against the Tigers in Columbia, SC. Carolina is 9-4 against Missouri under Dawn Staley. Staley is also 1-0 in legal action against representatives of the University of Missouri Athletic Department. Missouri has yet to keep a final score in single digits against the Gamecocks on their home court. Last Meeting: Way back on January 11 of this year. South Carolina prevailed over the Tigers on their home court by a score of 81-57. The Gamecocks came out of the opening gate and the locker at halftime slowly. Carolina led only 16-13 after one and the third quarter ended with each team scoring 18 points. The Gamecocks outscored Mizzou by ten points in the second quarter and 11 in the fourth. Bree Hall led the Gamecocks with 21 points. Carolina connected on 8-15 three-point attempts in the win.

Scouting the Tigers

The last time Missouri beat Carolina, Haley Frank was the primary reason. If they have any shot to pull the upset again Frank will need to be lights out. She is currently Mizzou's leading scorer at 16.5 points and rebounder with seven a game. Frank also shoots 90% from the foul line so any time she gets to the stripe expect two points. Frank missed Mizzou's last game, a loss at Tennessee, and has been listed as day-to-day. It will be a huge blow to the Tigers is she is unable to play. Spain native mama Dembele is the most improved on the Tiger roster. The senior is averaging 10.1 points a night and leads Missouri in assists with seven assists a game. Dembele is sixth in the nation in total assists. Guard Grace Slaughter is angling for an SEC All-Freshman selection. The 6'2 Missouri native averaging 11 points and 3.4 rebounds a game. She is one of Missouri's best shooters. Guard Ashton Judd is the Tigers second leading scorer at 13.6 points per game. Off the bench watch for Abbey Schreacke. She is all good long range shooter connecting on 39% of her threes. As a team, Missouri is 20th in the nation in 3-point shooting at 36.6%. Missouri has not been very good this year. No other way to phrase it. They've been soundly beaten by the best teams on their schedule and enter tonight's game on a four game losing streak. The Tigers are currently ranked 73rd in the NET Rankings.

For the Gamecocks

The biggest story coming out of Columbia this week is that Player of the Year candidate Kamilla Cardoso will miss the next two games while competing for the Brazilian national team. The Gamecocks should be ok on Thursday but Cardoso's absence will loom larger against Aaliyah Edwards on Sunday. Nevertheless, both UConn and Missouri do not "play big" and predominantly guard oriented teams. Luckily, the Gamecocks have McDonald's All-American throughout their bench including Sania Feagin. “We will feel the void that Kamilla leaves with us, but I’m sure that all the other post players are really preparing,” Staley said. “I think Feagin’s been preparing weeks prior to this happening now. She knew Kamilla was going with the national team so she started doing extra cardio probably for the past month. It was on her. It wasn’t something that we said go do extra, it was on her to be ready. We’ll call her number a lot.” In addition to Feagin, the Gamecocks still have Ashlyn Watkins and Chloe Kitts. Watkins has been playing her best basketball the last two games and Kitts was arguably the most important Gamecock in the LSU. Kitts kept the game close in the first half. Sakima Walker is another big body on the end of Staley's bench. “Sakima doesn’t play a whole lot but it’s not because she’s not good, it’s because there are four other players at her position that have carved out a space to play,” Staley said. “I didn’t second-guess putting her in and she played extremely well.” Staley has never had an issue with her players competing for their country during the Gamecocks' season. Laeticia Amihere also missed the UConn game in 2020 while playing for Team Canada.

Prediction