GamecockCentral.com

With 3:15 left, A'ja Wilson sank a meaningless free throw. The horn sounded, and she turned, grabbed a towel from freshman LaDazhia Williams and headed for the bench. Wilson was checking out of the game for the final time in her collegiate career. She hugged assistant coaches Fred Chmiel and Lisa Boyer, and then then Dawn Staley, smiling. She made her way down the bench, hugging everyone, while the crowd gave her a standing ovation. By the time she reached the end of the bench, the smile had turned into tears. She sat down, and the emotion overcame her. She sobbed uncontrollably, covering her face with a towel, as Alexis Jennings put her arm around her.



Wilson joked before senior night, “I cry at everything,” and she shed a few tears then. Same thing against Virginia, her final game at Colonial Life Arena. The fans who cheered her on for a four years probably shed a few tears too.

“I have had a great four years, Wilson said. “I wouldn't change anything. Coming to South Carolina was the best decision I've made at a young age. Of course, it's all fun and I hate to see it come to an end but at the same time, I wouldn't trade anything for my time that I had at South Carolina.”

Dawn Staley agreed. As much as she will miss Wilson and her talent, Staley has always referred to herself as a “dream merchant.” Her goal, through basketball, is to prepare girls for life and help them make the most of their opportunities. Wilson will always be one of those successes. She didn’t just show up a finished product. She took to coaching and worked to become the player she is. Wilson started her first game and was outmatched, scoring just four points. Staley moved Wilson to the bench and limited her role, and Wilson accepted the demotion. She was a freshman on an experienced team, and she had to wait her turn. That turn came a few weeks later at Cameron Indoor Stadium, in front of more Gamecock fans than Blue Devil fans, when Wilson put back Tiffany Mitchell’s miss to upset Duke. That game marked South Carolina and Wilson’s arrival on the national stage.

“It's bittersweet,” Staley said. “I wouldn't want her to have another year. Selfishly as a coach, you have to let her spread her wings and fly in the WNBA and overseas. She's done so much for our program, our state, our university, and all the little girls that grow up looking like her. She was a poster child for inspiration and a beacon of hope. I want her to go to Las Vegas (first pick in the WNBA draft) and do the same.”

Wilson didn’t do it alone of course. Players like Aleighsa Welch and Khadijah Sessions laid the groundwork. Tiffany Mitchell and Alaina Coates set records and helped shoulder the load. And of course, Wilson wouldn’t have led South Carolina to the National Championship without Allisha Gray and Kaela Davis. But she was the constant.

Wilson’s accomplishments are unparalleled at South Carolina. She is one of just seven players ever to be a three-time first team All-American. She is the only player ever to be named SEC Player of the year three times. She is South Carolina’s all-time leader in points, blocks, and free throws, and third in rebounds. Other than baseball’s 2010-12 stretch, Wilson has led women’s basketball to the most successful four-year stretch of any program in school history. She has three SEC regular season titles, four tournament titles, three Elite 8s, two Final Fours, and a national Championship.

“I knew Coach Staley has done such a great job with this program and I wanted to be part of it,” Wilson said. “I couldn't have written this out or couldn't even imagined this as a young girl, but it's definitely been a blessing to be coached by Coach Staley and I've learned so much from her and just so much from my teammates over the course of my four years. If I could have called it, it would have been great, but I didn't. I think that's what makes it a lot of fun is it's been a journey. I've been through the ups and downs of everything. I've had a blessing to just compete in the NCAA, and make it to the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 and two Final Fours and National Champions. There's a bunch of girls out there that dream to do that, and I was part of it with a South Carolina team that no one believed we could do any of it, at all. We were the underdogs. So just to be part of something and show people that it can be done, it's been a blessing.”

Even Connecticut’s Geno Auriemma, who has seen his share of great players, is impressed by what Wilson has accomplished in putting South Carolina basketball on the map.

“Sometimes it just takes one player,” Auriemma said. “Especially if it's a local player like A'Ja was. So she obviously made the right decision and their basketball program has gone from being good to being great to getting the kind of crowds that they get and to winning a National Championship and a couple Final Fours. She's left a pretty impressive legacy at South Carolina. So wherever the program goes from here on in, they will always refer back to her and what she did.”

Where the program goes remains to be seen. There will almost certainly be a step back next season. You don’t lose a player like Wilson and not miss a beat. But in five years – and it had better be only five years - when Wilson’s number 22 is raised to the rafters, in front of a crowd unrivaled in women’s basketball in terms of numbers, she will see a program, an athletics department, and a school she took to new heights with her talent, sense of humor, and class.