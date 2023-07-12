Sahnya Jah is ready for the moment. The Montverde, Fla. native is yet another highly rated wing coming into Dawn Staley’s program, prepared to make her mark in a transition season for the program. When asked what South Carolina fan’s don’t know about her, Jah just smiled. “What they don’t know about me is what’s about to happen,” she said. “That’s all I can say. Just be aware.” The 6-foot-1 freshman committed to South Carolina last October, and is gearing up for her highly-anticipated debut season this fall.

How She Describes Her Game

“My strengths are definitely rebounding and definitely getting my teammates the ball more, and then what I need to work on is definitely ball-handling.”



What She Is Looking Forward To Most

Jah has only been on campus for a little over a month during summer workouts, but one aspect of South Carolina's aspect has already provided a big, positive adjustment for her. “Definitely the workouts and the weight room every day," Jah said has been the biggest change since getting to college. "It's helping me mentally and physically.” But what is happening within those workouts, between those weight room sessions and on the court has already inspired her excitement for the season. "We’re all like a family," Jah said. "“The people, the facilities, it’s literally like a home here. It’s just amazing.”

An Unlikely Hobby

Jah is a great fit at South Carolina for a variety of reasons on the basketball court, from having the type of strong post presence the Gamecocks have made a name with over the years to being a solid match for Staley's system. She's also a great fit in the state itself, thanks to an off-court activity even she admits most people would not expect her to take up. “I’m a city girl," Jah started. "But I like to do things that aren’t very city like. I really like fishing. It’s so peaceful. Just being in the ocean, the boat, it’s so peaceful.” In a state full of lakes, she'll be right at home.