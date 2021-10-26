WBB: Nine Fearless Predictions
With South Carolina’s exhibition less than a week away, here are nine fearless predictions for November 9. We can look back on these in six months and laugh at my foolishness.
1. South Carolina takes care of NC State in the opener.
The Gamecocks don’t like losing two years in a row (see Maryland and Baylor in 2019, Duke in 2017, Arkansas ever since the SEC Tournament loss). They won’t forget last season’s loss and they’ll get their revenge. I’ll be wrong if: The Gamecocks don’t understand their roles and are unsettled so early in the season.
2. Zia Cooke will lead the Gamecocks in scoring again.
Cooke led the Gamecocks last season with 15.9 points per game. Aliyah Boston was second on the team, and I expect her to be South Carolina's centerpiece this season, but the arrival of Kamilla Cardoso means Boston will play fewer minutes to help keep her fresh for March. Henderson was the third-leading scorer, but she will also lose some playing time thanks to Raven Johnson. People like to complain about Cooke because she isn’t a prototypical point guard, but that ignores the fact she doesn’t play point guard. When she gets hot (see Florida or Stanford), there is no more dangerous scorer in the country. I’ll be wrong if: Cooke gets hurt, or if Saniya Rivers or Bree Hall is good enough from day one to eat into Cooke’s minutes.
3. Saniya Rivers will be the freshman with the biggest impact.
I keep going back and forth between Rivers and Raven Johnson. Johnson fills an immediate need at backup point guard, but Dawn Staley will lean on experience, especially during the non-conference schedule, which means lots of Destanni Henderson. Rivers brings something different to the team: a big guard who can score and space the floor. Staley also raved about Rivers’ passing ability, and Rivers is stronger than she looks. I’m leaning heavily on the eye-test from the open scrimmage, when Rivers whipped a one-handed pass to Victaria Saxton for a layup, scored, defended, and was the most impressive freshman. She’s one of those athletes that just glides, and she’ll have plenty of opportunities to make plays in the open court. I’ll be wrong if: It’s Johnson because of the roster needs.
4. South Carolina will lose at least one non-conference game.
There are dreams of an undefeated season, but the strength of schedule is prohibitive. I don’t know which one (other than NC State), but with Stanford, Maryland, UConn (potentially twice) and more on the schedule somebody will get the better of the Gamecocks. I’ll be wrong if: The Gamecocks find their groove from the opening tip and adopt the same killer instinct they had in the second half of the 2019-20 season.
5. South Carolina will win the SEC regular season title.
Defending champion Texas A&M has too much to replace, while South Carolina got even stronger. Of the other contenders, only Georgia, which returns most of last season’s team and adds a top 15 recruiting class, appears to have gotten significantly better. Kentucky also has tons of talent and could be a contender if they finally put it all together, but they’ve fooled me too many times in the past to trust them. I’ll be wrong if: Georgia catches lightning in a bottle.
6. The Gamecocks will break their single season record for blocked shots.
South Carolina averaged 7.0 blocks per game last season, a total of 218 blocks. The school record is 8.6 (284) set in 2019-20. South Carolina needs to add 1.6 blocks per game, and the Gamecocks add Kamilla Cardoso’s 2.7 blocks per game, so the math works out. Incidentally, that 8.6 blocks per game average is an NCAA record, so it’s no small feat. I’ll be wrong if: Cardoso and Boston end up chasing the same shots and cancel each other out.
7 Aliyah Boston will win SEC Player of the Year.
Boston will end Rhyne Howard’s reign. I think the “Best player on the best team” rationale will give it to Boston. Plus she is the best player in the SEC: Boston looks trimmer but stronger, the result of losing 23 pounds since last season, and the lightbulb seemed to come on for Boston last postseason. I’ll be wrong if: Kentucky stays in the SEC title hunt until at least the final week of the season.
8. The SEC Tournament championship will be a rematch between South Carolina and Georgia.
The two teams that had the best offseason were also the two teams that played for the title last season. Between them, South Carolina and Georgia lost one rotation player from last season. The other contenders all had key losses. I’ll be wrong if: Kentucky seems like it could crash the party, but fool me three times… With the tournament back in Nashville, Tennessee could get hot and have a home court advantage.
9. The Gamecocks will make the Final Four.
I won’t go as far as predicting a national championship - there are too many variables for that - but the Gamecocks have so much talent that they should be able to overcome any possible injuries, slumps, funky matchups, or anything else that comes their way. Anything less than a trip to the Final Four would be a massive disappointment, so get ready for lots of Prince references. I’ll be wrong if: Egos clash. The only thing I can envision submarining the season is if players become dissatisfied with their roles and mess up team chemistry.
----
