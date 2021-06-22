WBB Notebook: June 22

“If called would I answer? I think you have to answer each call. Whether or not I would take that leap and leave a place like South Carolina is the question,” she said. “At this stage in the game I think you have to consider it all. Home is where the heart is, but at the same time when you have an opportunity to be something different and open up the doors for other women you have to consider it. You also have to be ready for it too, and that’s a big leap that no college coach has ever done and been successful.”

"I’ve talked to the Portland Trail Blazers,” she said. “That’s the extent of it. I’ve talked to them."

While making the media rounds Monday, Staley was asked several times about being a candidate. On a Zoom conference, she confirmed that she spoke to Portland about the job.

You can breathe again, FAMs, it looks like Dawn Staley isn’t heading to the Rose City. Multiple reports say the Trail Blazers have narrowed their search to three finalists - Becky Hammon, Chauncey Billups, and Mike D’Antoni - who will have second interviews this week. The Athletic reported that Staley did interview with Portland.

AmeriCup recap

If you missed it over the weekend, Team USA won gold in the AmeriCup tournament. I posted a full recap.

WBB: Gamecocks excel in AmeriCup Tournament

If that’s too long of a read, the abridged version is that Aliyah Boston, Kamilla Cardoso, and Laeticia Amihere all had outstanding tournaments. Team USA’s AmeriCup team is pulled from a different pool of players than the Olympic team, and Brazil did not qualify for the Olympics, but Amihere may have played well enough to earn a spot on Canada’s Olympic team.

Olympics

The Olympic basketball team was announced Monday morning and A’ja Wilson will be making her first Olympic appearance. Wilson is the second Gamecock to make the USA Olympic team, following Shannon Johnson, who won gold in 2004.

Two other Gamecocks have made the Olympic team for their country: Iva Sliskovic (Croatia, 2012) and Ilona Burgrova (Czech Republic, 2012). At least one more Gamecock will be added to that list: Sarah Imovbioh is on the Nigerian team, which qualified for its second Olympics. The Nigerian team will also participate in training camp with the American team in Las Vegas and play an exhibition. They will open Olympic play against each other on July 27. Plus, as noted above, Amihere is a candidate to make the Canadian team.

Allisha Gray was on the American 3x3 team that qualified for the Olympics. The Olympic 3x3 roster has not yet been finalized.

And, of course, arguably no woman is more synonymous with USA Basketball than Dawn Staley. Before she carried the flag at the 2004 Olympics Staley was part of the 1996 team that essentially launched women’s basketball as a spectator sport in the United States and started the USA’s current reign. The Americans haven’t lost an Olympic game since, and have lost just one world cup game. Now she has a chance to become the first American woman to medal as a player and head coach. Staley will try to add to her total of 20 gold medals with USA Basketball (ten as a player, four as an assistant coach, and six as a head coach).

Birdies

All four members of South Carolina’s top-ranked 2021 recruiting class are on campus. Sania Feagin, Bree Hall, and Saniya Rivers all arrived on Sunday, June 14. Raven Johnson got to Columbia a day later, keeping with her tendency to be fashionably late (she was the last of the four to commit and last to sign). Workouts begin Wednesday, and I’ll have more then on what impact Staley expects the lauded freshmen to have.

Recruiting

Recruiting has been quiet this month. With the dead period lifted, and Staley in Puerto Rico for the AmeriCup, it makes sense that things have been on hold - recruits finally get to visit and they are going to want to do it when the coach is there. Expect some news in the next few weeks before Staley leaves for Las Vegas and then Tokyo.