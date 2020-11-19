The Gamecocks are raking in the preseason honors as the expectations are as high as they’ve ever been.

It seems like every day there is another preseason Watch List or preview that includes the Gamecocks. I’ve compiled all the honors so far, and there will likely be a few more in the next week.

Team

AP Preseason #1

Picked to win the SEC (Coaches)

ESPN Preseason #1

ESPN’s top-ranked recruiting class (2021)