{{ timeAgo('2020-11-19 10:31:39 -0600') }}

WBB: Preseason Honors for the Gamecocks

Chris Wellbaum • GamecockCentral
Staff Writer
@ChrisWellbaum
The Gamecocks are raking in the preseason honors as the expectations are as high as they’ve ever been.

It seems like every day there is another preseason Watch List or preview that includes the Gamecocks. I’ve compiled all the honors so far, and there will likely be a few more in the next week.

Team

AP Preseason #1

Picked to win the SEC (Coaches)

ESPN Preseason #1

ESPN’s top-ranked recruiting class (2021)

Brea Beal

Cheryl Miller Award Watch List (Best Small Forward)

Aliyah Boston

Naismith Trophy Watch List (Player of the Year)

Wade Trophy Watch List (Player of the Year)

Lisa Leslie Award Watch List (Best Center, 2020 Winner)

AP Preseason All-America Team (unanimous)

Lindy’s Preseason All-American Team

Preseason All-SEC First-Team (Coaches)

Zia Cooke

Naismith Trophy Watch List (Player of the Year)

Wade Trophy Watch List (Player of the Year)

Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List (Best Shooting Guard)

Preseason All-SEC Second-Team (Coaches)

The recognition extends to future Gamecocks as well. All four of South Carolina's 2021 signees have earned honors.

Sania Feagin

Naismith High School Player of the Year Watch List

Bree Hall

Naismith High School Player of the Year Watch List

Preseason Miss Basketball (Ohio)

Raven Johnson

Naismith High School Player of the Year Watch List

Saniya Rivers

Naismith High School Player of the Year Watch List

{{ article.author_name }}