WBB: Press Conference Recap

Bree Hall: “She’s a terror defensively. She is probably the gutsiest one of all that doesn’t mind guarding any position.” Staley added that Hall is a good three-point shooter and very quick on offense.

Raven Johnson: “We’re asking her to do a lot of things and she’s embracing them. She looks pretty darn good. She plays both sides of the basketball. She can really pass the ball and she’s aggressive defensively.” They are working with Johnson on her pace and understanding how to set up her teammates.

Staley said the team is “a little bit ahead” of where they normally are at this point. She broke down how each of the five newcomers is fitting in, saying “as a whole, it’s good, bad and ugly.”

Everyone is healthy except for LeLe Grissett. Right now, they don’t know if Grissett will be ready for the start of the season. “That’s something that our medical staff is going to have to answer. She’s in some drills, so she’s probably closer than not,” Staley said.

Sania Feagin: “It’s hard to gauge her because her competition is Aliyah Boston. We need to get her to compete every day and play at a pace she can be effective in.” Staley added that Feagin has “incredible upside” and is a great rebounder. Feagin said she is adjusting to the physicality, but the biggest change is pace. “College is faster than high school. Once you’re down you have to go right back the other way,” she said.

Saniya Rivers: “There isn't anybody on our team that has the court vision. She is an elite passer. She can create her own shot and makes other people look good.” Defensively, Rivers is improving and starting to understand the Gamecocks’ philosophy.

Kamilla Cardoso: Staley called Cardoso a “force on both sides of the ball.” She is making the other post players better by giving them the experience playing someone with her size (6-7). They are working on expanding Cardoso’s game outside the paint and getting her to be more aggressive, saying “She is a quick learn,” but is “very unselfish, to a fault.”

With so many talented players, Staley said she jokes with the team, “I’m looking for you doing what you’re not supposed to do so we can (tighten) the rotation.” She said the competition is healthy.

Staley called the 2019 recruiting class “boring.” “They only want to play basketball,” she said. The 2021 class is more outgoing. Zia Cooke said the classes are “very similar.” “They bring the same amount of energy. Coach said when we came in we brought the energy up, and I think the newcomers are doing the same thing,” she said. Sania Feagin said, “We’re really the same people, just younger. We get along really well. We’re just a younger version of them.”

Zia Cooke said the team is “hungry” after last season’s Final Four appearance. “We got there and we know what it feels like so we want to get back,” she said. She also said the team has to “keep our guard up” to avoid COVID issues.

Staley has not had any discussions with USA Basketball about returning to coach.