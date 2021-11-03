WBB: Previewing the Front Court

“She’s pretty self-motivated. For us we just have to continue to put her in positions of playing in a crowd (in practice). We know she’s going to see it. Kamilla should help a little bit because she’s a target. (...) There was one time on the break where we dribbled it down and passed it out, and usually players want to get closer to the basket. She just stopped and took an eight foot bank shot. That’s the beauty of it. She’s evolved. She’s reading. She understands easy scores now where in years past she’d probably try to muck it up. She’s comfortable in her skin. She’s comfortable taking those shots because she’s worked on it.” - Dawn Staley, following the exhibition against Benedict

Boston will certainly continue to start. She split time between the four and the five last season, but will play more four to make room for Cardoso. Boston probably won’t play 30.4 minutes per game again this season because Cardoso will take some of those minutes and protect Boston from foul trouble. That and the improved fitness should help Boston stay fresh.

Boston has been a stud since day one, when she became the first player in NCAA history to record a triple-double in their first game. The coaches tried to get Boston to be more assertive, a message that Boston seemed to finally fully grasp last postseason. Her performance in the SEC and NCAA tournaments earned her national player of the year recognition, and Boston responded by losing 23 pounds in the offseason, transforming her body.

South Carolina’s roster is guard-heavy, but the strength is in the front court. 6-5 Aliyah Boston and 6-7 Kamilla Cardoso, both reigning conference defensive players of the year, form arguably the most imposing post combination in the country. They are surrounded by Victaria Saxton, a defensive specialist and glue player, talented Laeticia Amihere, who played in the Olympics for Canada, and freshman Sania Feagin, who might have the most potential of all five. Senior Elysa Wesolek rounds out the group, an experienced player who can steal minutes when starters get in foul trouble.

Victaria Saxton

Recap:

Saxton is South Carolina’s unsung hero. She is sneaky athletic and an underrated defender. Of the top four, Saxton is the most limited offensively, but she is still plenty capable. Saxton averaged 8.9 points on 57.3% shooting last season, and had 20 points against Mercer in the tournament.

Outlook:

Staley indicated Saxton will probably continue to start alongside Boston. Saxton was limited on the perimeter last season, which occasionally created spacing issues when Boston was in the low post. Staley praised Saxton for improving away from the basket, which should take care of some of those problems.

Laeticia Amihere

Recap:

Amihere’s first two seasons were plagued by inconsistency and turnovers. She played her best basketball of the season in San Antonio, where she averaged 10 points, 7.6 rebounds, and set a school tournament record with nine blocks against Texas. Amihere carried that momentum into the summer with Team Canada. She was outstanding in the AmeriCup tournament, earning a spot on the Olympic team, where she was the youngest rotation player on a veteran squad.

Outlook:

Amihere was quietly productive in the exhibition, which was a good sign that the confidence she built over the summer will carry over. She had 12 points, five rebounds, and four assists, which would have been a career- high. Staley believed Amihere benefited from a more clearly defined role in the NCAA tournament. Last season, that happened because of a lack of depth. This season, increased depth should give her a more focused role.

Kamilla Cardoso

Recap:

Cardoso was heavily recruited by South Carolina but chose Syracuse, where she was the ACC Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year and earned first team All-ACC honors. Cardoso averaged 13.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game, but was part of the mass exodus of players (that led to accusation of abuse and improper behavior against head coach Quentin Hillsman and Hillsman ultimately resigned).

Outlook:

At 6-7, Cardoso is the tallest player in South Carolina program history, and her height alone makes her an instant impact player (“throw the ball up and let Kamilla get it” is part of the Gamecocks’ playbook). Cardoso’s game outside the paint is a work in progress. Staley hopes to add a three-point shot to Cardoso’s repertoire, but that isn’t likely to surface this season.

What they’re saying:

“Kamilla’s great. We knew that Kamilla was going to be great coming in. (…) Practicing against Kamilla is hard. She’s 6-7, 6-8. She gets the ball up here and just puts it in. That’s what we need from her.” - Saniya Rivers

“(Raven Johnson is ) a playmaker and she’s got instant chemistry with Kamilla. That connection is great for us. They know each other. She makes passes to Kamilla that no one is expecting or no one has that connection like they have.” - Dawn Staley, before the exhibition game

“Kamilla is a sponge. She really understands how to play. You can implement things and it only takes one look. (...) I’d like for her to take more shots that she’s not used to taking. (...) She’s a target and sometimes you’ve just got to throw it up there and let Kamilla offensive rebound.” - Dawn Staley, following the exhibition against Benedict

Sania Feagin

Recap:

Feagin was the fourth-ranked player in the 2021 class and top-ranked forward. She was hailed as having the most upside in the class, the proverbial big forward with guard skills. She won a gold medal over the summer with the USA Basketball U19 team.

Outlook:

The hype has created expectations that might be unrealistic. The knock on Feagin isn’t her ability, it’s the experience and productivity of the players ahead of her. Feagin only played seven minutes against Benedict, and only Wesolek and Olivia Thompson played less. The challenging schedule means there won’t be garbage time to gain experience either. The goal is to bring Feagin along slowly and have her ready to contribute by midseason, and Staley has made that plan clear to Feagin.

What they’re saying:

“She’s a freshman, she has no clue. Some days she gets it, and then she forgets it the next day, and she picks it up the next day. That’s being a freshman. She’s frustrated, but I told her to look around her. These are seasoned post players. It took them years to get where they are. I know that you want to do all these that you did in high school, and it’s not happening. It just doesn’t happen that quickly.” - Dawn Staley, before the exhibition

“Sania Feagin, she’s got her work cut out for her. She’s playing behind (veterans). That’s hard. They have years. We’ve just got to make sure she’s ready for SEC play.” - Dawn Staley, following the exhibition against Benedict

Others

Wesolek is likely an emergency option only this season. Wings Brea Beal and LeLe Grissett can fill in as a small-ball four, although Grissett remains out indefinitely. South Carolina tried playing guard Eniya Russell in that role in the NCAA tournament, with poor results.