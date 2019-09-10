On Monday, Dawn Staley and assistant coaches Jolette Law and Fred Chimiel were in Baltimore for a pair of visits. First they visited guard Eniya Russell. The 5-10 Russell is the 48th ranked overall prospect and 15th ranked guard. Russell went on an official visit to Kentucky over the weekend. It was her second official visit, after taking an official visit to Indiana in the spring. Her top five are Indiana, Kentucky, Miami, Georgetown and South Carolina.

The contact period began Monday, and along with several official visits over the weekend, recruiting is back in full swing.

The second visit was with 6-3 wing Angel Reese. Reese is the top unsigned prospect in the nation, ranked second overall. Reese was coming off her first official visit, at home-state Maryland, over the weekend. Reese will be on the road the next four weekends, visiting Tennessee, Southern Cal, and Syracuse, before wrapping things up at South Carolina October 4-6. As a side note, Reese’s brother Julian (2021), is a 6-9 power forward with offers from LSU, Maryland, Virginia Tech, and others.



Later in the day, and closer to home, the Gamecocks visited Cardinal Newman to see Ashlyn Watkins, one of the nation’s top prospects for 2022. Watkins is a 6-3 post who has dunked in a game, and is the top prospect in her class in South Carolina.

Elsewhere, target Madison Hayes took her official visit to NC State, and Elizabeth Martino visited Rutgers.