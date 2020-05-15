South Carolina had been on the wrong end of several announcements in the weeks leading up to Staley’s Tweets. Seventh-ranked Aaliyah Moore of Oklahoma, a 6-3 forward, committed to Texas on April 25. Point guard Ari Wiggins out of Indianapolis committed to Michigan last weekend. Toronto point guard Shayeann Day-Wilson had South Carolina in her top 12, but she trimmed the list to four this week, and South Carolina didn’t make the cut. Say-Wilson will announce her commitment this weekend. (Several services have South Carolina listed as a finalist for Azzi Fudd, the top recruit, but everyone expects her to sign with Connecticut, so I’m not even including her.)

Dawn Staley surprised everyone Monday when she tweeted that two players had committed to South Carolina. The Gamecocks are still in the running for six players, so it has to be two of them, but who are those six players?

First, obviously is Saniya Rivers from Wilmington, NC, who is reportedly one of the commitments from Monday. Rivers is a 6-0 guard who is the third-ranked prospect by ESPN Hoop Gurlz, and second-ranked by Prospect Nation. Rivers began her high school career at Laney High School before transferring to Ashley before her junior year. Rivers also runs track, and is a two-time player of the year in North Carolina. RIvers has good size and athleticism for a guard and is skilled on both ends of the court. She fits the mold of former Gamecock and two-time SEC Player of the Year Tiffany Mitchell.

South Carolina is also in the top six for Georgia’s Gatorade Player of the Year, the similarly named Sania Feagin. Feagin is a 6-4 forward with guard skills. She projects as a stretch four who could grow into more of a low-post threat, similar to A’ja Wilson. It bodes well for South Carolina that Feagin lists Wilson as her favorite player.

South Carolina appears to be in good shape with another Georgia player, point guard Raven Johnson. Nicknamed “Hollywood,” Johnson is 5-8 and is the 13th ranked overall player and 2nd ranked point guard. Johnson has played her recruitment very close to the vest, and hasn’t even announced a list of favorites, let alone a top five. Johnson attended several South Carolina games last season, including the UConn game. She is close to Saniya Rivers, and has hinted at wanting to play together in college. On Monday, she was asked about her top five, and laughed it off as unnecessary. I think that is a good sign for the Gamecocks. There is a bad sign though: Johnson plays for the same UAA team that has sent one-time Gamecock targets Rhyne Howard, Treasure Hunt, and Jazmine Massengill (via Tennessee) to Kentucky.

Another intriguing prospect is top-25 Teonni Key from Cary, NC. A 6-3 wing, Key is a guard that may be growing into a stretch four. Key hasn’t narrowed down her top 12, and her sister Tamari just completed her freshman year at Tennessee, where she started 29 games and averaged 7.3 points and 4.7 rebounds. Teonni hasn’t said that Tennessee is her frontrunner, but that is safe to assume, although she continues to show interest in other programs, including South Carolina.

Another big guard, 6-0 Aubryanna “Bree” Hall, has South Carolina in her top seven. Hall made the announcement on Mother’s Day. She is a top-30 recruit from Dayton. Hall has had a Gamecocks offer since 2018 and has visited South Carolina, and that road game at Dayton last season wasn’t just a homecoming for Zia Cooke.Hall also attended the UConn game in February.

There is one last recruit that is known to have an offer, and she is a bit of an unknown. Point guard Destiney McPhaul out of Philadelphia received an offer from the Gamecocks on April 29. The 5-8 McPhaul is not ranked in the Hoop Gurlz top 100, but led her high school to its first league championship in 22 years last season, scoring 30 points in the final, and her stock is rising. McPhaul also has offers from Michigan, Virginia Tech, Rhode Island, and hometown schools St. Joe’s and Temple.