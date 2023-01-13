In a season where the bench has been dominant for South Carolina women’s basketball, it found itself in trouble on Thursday night at Kentucky.

The Wildcats went on a 16-0 run, mostly against South Carolina’s second unit through the end of the first quarter and early in the second. As she often does, Dawn Staley elected not to call a timeout and elected to let the players on the court work through it.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to let things play out,” Staley said post-game. “I just wanted to take Kentucky’s best punch to see how we would respond to it. Obviously we had a group in there that usually does a lot better than what they were performing at today, so we just kind of let them play a little bit longer so they could feel what that feels like. And then we slowly started to bring our first unit back into the ballgame.”

It ended up being the starters who immediately rescued the No. 1 Gamecocks in their 95-66 win. Zia Cooke came back off the bench and scored 10 of her 20 points in a quick burst as part of South Carolina’s own 16-0 run to steady the ship.

And although the starters took control of the game, it was the bench who threw the knockout punch in the fourth quarter. South Carolina entered the final 10 minutes of action still holding a lead in single-digits, but erupted for 36 points —- its highest-scoring quarter of the season — to put Kentucky away. Two-thirds of those points came from the bench as part of a 39-10 bench scoring advantage in what ended up being a win by exactly 29 points.

One of the leaders from the bench unit was Laeticia Amihere, who played 23 minutes — more than all but two of the starters — and scored 11 points.

“We just feed off of their energy,” Amihere said about the starters. “We call each other ‘the energy group’, and that’s one of the things we love to do, just push the score and run in transition.”

Thursday was not the first time South Carolina has faced a test as it moves into the middle of its conference schedule. The Gamecocks trailed for most of the first half at Georgia and were down eight early at Mississippi State before turning both games around, in both cases using its depth to wear down opponents in the fourth quarter.

Missouri will be next on the docket when it travels to Columbia on Sunday. Right now, the Tigers are the only team in the country South Carolina has played but not won against in the last 21 months. The Tigers clipped the Gamecocks 70-69 in overtime last season, one of two games South Carolina lost all season on its run to the National Championship.

The Tigers will enter the game 3-2 in SEC play, and will be the first team South Carolina has faced in conference play so far currently above .500 in the league. Between that and what happened a year ago, Staley is preparing for another battle where the depth might have to come up big.

“We’re getting everybody's best punch and it’s lasting a lot longer than it has,” Staley said. “I think this team can win any kind of way. We can win when we’re down, we can win when we’re up, we can win when we have to get a stop. And we’re in the SEC, so we’re going to be challenged in that way. I just feel like these opportunities and experiences are only going to make us stronger.”

Tip-off Sunday will be at 1 p.m. ET On ESPN.



