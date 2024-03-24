South Carolina women’s basketball spent all week hearing about the last game. About how its November game against North Carolina was a nail-biter, how they could be on upset alert in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in the rematch if it looked like the first one.

The only game this one resembled was one between the Harlem Globetrotters and Washington Generals.

South Carolina overwhelmed North Carolina in every possible way, ripping off a flawless first half of basketball to take a 37-point lead into the locker room and win 88-41 in the Colonial Life Arena finale.

Everything about this South Carolina (34-0) performance comes back to the first half, specifically a stretch which started with three minutes to go in the quarter. They were already playing well, leading 13-8. They were locked in defensively, forcing three early turnovers. The offense was flowing as you would hope.

A strong, if not overwhelming start.

Then they turned on the nets, and next thing you knew North Carolina’s (20-13) season was over and the Gamecocks were heading to Albany for the second weekend. Tessa Johnson kicked herself into high gear after not scoring a point in the first round by knocking down 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions, the first two of her three in the game. MiLaysia Fulwiley stonewalled a shot from North Carolina Deja Kelly at one end and stepped into a 3-pointer of her own at the other moments later.

A frontcourt which got Kamilla Cardoso back from her one-game suspension towered over anything the Tar Heels could offer in return. Chloe Kitts stayed hot by knocking down a couple more mid-range jumpers. South Carolina ended the first quarter on a 15-0 run, then started the second on another 15-2 spurt.

Put it together and you get a 30-2 onslaught, a completely overwhelming pocket of basketball which would look more at home on instructional videos for youth teams than on the floor for a second round game in the NCAA Tournament.

By the time halftime rolled around it was 56-19. South Carolina knocked down 8-of-10 3-pointers, had assists on 14 of its 19 made field goals, forced 11 turnovers and won the rebounding battle 24-14.

Fulwiley finished with 20 points, Tessa Johnson dropped in 11, Cardoso marked her return with 12 and 10 rebounds and the post duo of Kitts and Ashlyn Watkins combined for another 23 points. The Gamecocks finished off yet another perfect season at home and moved to within four wins of a National Championship.

When they arrive in Albany, they will take on either Oklahoma or Indiana in the sweet 16 on Friday.

But if they play the way they did on Sunday afternoon, the opponent is nothing more than a name on a bracket.

