Who: #1 South Carolina (2-0) vs. Clemson (3-0). Columbia, SC. Time/TV: 7:00 on SEC Network. Line: Not one as of publication. Best guess: SC -31.5. Total 152.5- Updated*** I was off by a point. SC -32.5 per Draft Kings with a 136.5 Total. Take the over. History: South Carolina leads 34-33. The overall record here is pretty misleading. Carolina has won 12 straight and Clemson hasn't beat USC since 2009. During that stretch 12 points is smallest margin of victory. Only three of those games were decided by 21 points or less. South Carolina is 12-2 against Clemson under Dawn Staley. I feel comfortable saying conservatively that Clemson will not beat Carolina again while Staley is the coach. Last Meeting: Carolina embarrassed the Tigers on their floor 85-31 on November 17, 2022. In that blowout win, Zia Cooke scored 15 and Aliyah Boston had 12, but this game is best remembered for two of Ashlyn Watkins' 14 points of the bench. The Gamecocks held the Tigers to 24% from the field and 15.8% from three.

Scouting the Tigers

Amanda Butler is entering her sixth season at Clemson after departing Florida prior to the 2018-2019 season. She's 71-87 overall and 27-60 in the ACC. Her best season was her first year in Clemson where the Tigers advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Clemson has played Winthrop, Charleston Southern, and Mercer. They've won all three and have scored an average of 82 points a game while shooting nearly 50% from the field. The Tigers best player is fifth year guard Amari Robinson. Robinson is averaging 20.7 points and shooting over 70% from the floor, however, she only scored nine points against the Gamecock last season. Butler has some success in high school recruiting but has primarily relied on the transfer portal to supplement her roster. Clemson does have the nation's 13th ranked prospect Imari Berry committed for the 2024 class. As a point of reference MiLaysia Fulwiley was ranked 13th in the 2023 class. Berry likely won't be Fulwiley, but she is still the best prospect Clemson has landed in a long time. The Tigers were tabbed as 11th in the ACC preseason poll. I personally think they finish 3-4 spots higher. Clemson returns most of their key players from last season where they finished 19-16. While the overall record isn't special, they are capable of playing a special game. Clemson beat Virginia Tech 64-59 last season. As you recall, the Hokies had LSU beaten in the Final Four and melted down in the 4th quarter.

Gamecock News and Notes

Dawn Staley was quick to dismiss any potential "rat poison" from her team's newly minted number one ranking. “I get to work with them every day and I see all the deficiencies that we have,” Staley said. “Defensively I think we’re a work in progress,” Staley said. “Obviously our rotations are in place but they’re not right." Coach Staley went on to add, “We’re rotating because we’re getting beat. We’re getting good at it because we keep getting beat. We’ve got to get better at keeping our player in front of us and not triggering all that help.” A few stats: The Gamecocks are fourth in the nation with 1.05 points per play finished with a shot. Carolina is blocking blocking 21.0 percent of their opponents’ 2-point field goal attempts, which ranks third in the nation.South Carolina is the nation’s second-ranked offense at 107.0 points per game. Camilla Cardoso was named SEC Player of the Week after the Gamecocks two blowout victories over #10 Notre Dame and #14 Maryland last week. South Carolina has assisted on 68.6 percent of its field goals this season and leads the nation in assists per game (29.5). The Gamecocks next game against a ranked opponent is in two weeks when USC heads to UNC, who is currently ranked 17th. Tonight’s game is the fourth point available in the 2023-23 SC Education Lottery Palmetto Series competition. South Carolina and Clemson each have 1.5 points in the series after a Gamecock volleyball win, a Clemson men’s soccer victory and a women’s soccer tie. South Carolina has won the Palmetto Series every year since its inception in 2015. IF YOU ARE ATTENDING TONIGHT Heads up! Get there early because Thursday evening is the annual Vista Lights celebration and Gervais Street will be closed between Assembly and Lincoln. Expect limited parking and extra traffic.

A Few Joyce Edwards Thoughts

Edwards is another big get. She is 2nd ranked player nationally by HoopGurlz. LSU threw around some money here but in the end, Dawn Staley just doesn't lose out on instate recruits. We aren't buying that Clemson was as big of a factor as they rumored to be. We always felt that Stanford was the primary competition here as academics are very important to Edwards and her family. A 6-foot-2 post player, Edwards was named 2023 USA Today High School Sports National Athlete of the Year after claiming the organization’s Girls Rising Start Athlete of the Year in 2022. The three-time South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association (SCBCA) 3A Player of the Year, twice shared the honor with future teammate MiLaysia Fulwiley (2021, 2022) before winning the honor outright in 2023. Edwards was also an SCBCA All-State selection in 2020. She has already set the Camden High points record with over 3,000 points with her senior season in front of her. In 2022-23, Edwards led Camden to its first 3A State Championship in 40 years, recording 33 points and 13 rebounds in the victory. She finished that season averaging 28.7 points, 13.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocks, including 29 double-doubles en route to being named South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year. Edwards should make an immediate impact as a freshman. Edwards joins Madisen McDaniel (Upper Marlboro, Md./Bishop McNamara) and Adhel Tac (Grand Prairie, Texas/South Grand Prairie) so far in the Gamecocks’ 2024 signing class. Staley could add another player before this class is complete.



Prediction