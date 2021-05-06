South Carolina has a loaded roster for the 2021-22 season. All 11 players from last season’s Final Four team return, plus four freshmen in the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class, along with one of the most-coveted transfers in the country.

Figuring out how to put all the pieces together will be a challenge. This week we’ll take a look at how everyone might fit in. We've already broken down the returning players, now we look at the newcomers. It's harder to predict how freshmen will perform until they actually get into practice, but it's worth a try.

Kamilla Cardoso (6-7, Sophomore, Post)

13.6 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.7 bpg, 1.8 tpg, 23.5 mpg, 57.6% FG, 60.2% FTs

Pros: Cardoso was Syracuse’s leading rebounder and second-leading scorer last season despite only playing 23.5 minutes per game, fifth-most on the team. She was expected to be Syracuse’s centerpiece next season.

Cons: Cardoso attempted 103 free throws last season, more than four per game, but she only connected on 60%. That’s not much better than she shoots from the floor, and a higher percentage would punish opponents for fouling her. Cardoso also committed a lot of turnovers given her minutes.

Needs to improve: Cardoso didn’t foul out of a game last season, but she lived on the edge. Cardoso picked up four fouls on five occasions (basically every five games). Foul trouble was one reason Cardoso didn’t log more minutes. Playing on the same team as Aliyah Boston - whether or not they are on the court together - should help both players stay out of foul trouble.

Projection: Cardoso would have been the starting center the moment she walked on campus for just about every program except South Carolina. She’s not going to bump Boston from the starting lineup. Could they start together, with one (most likely Boston) sliding to the four? My first instinct is no. From the opening tip you want to establish Boston in the low post and get her going, and you do that by starting her at center.

But then I think back to the 2015 Final Four team. That season Elem Ibiam and Aleighsa Welch started on the front line, and every game they were replaced at the first whistle following the first media timeout by Alaina Coates and A’ja Wilson. That forced opponents to prepare for two very different looks in the first ten minutes, while also serving as a reminder that your starting five isn’t necessarily your best five or finishing five. I could see a benefit to starting a super-huge, gigantic lineup, and then doing a 180 by going to a small, fast lineup and daring opponents to adapt.