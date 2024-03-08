Who: #1 South Carolina (29-0, 16-0) vs Texas A&M (19-11, 6-10). Greenville, SC. Time/TV: 12:00 pm on SEC Network Line: Not one yet. Best guess SC -25.5. Total 143.5 History: Carolina leads the series 11-4, with all of the games being played in the Dawn Staley era. It's not often that the Gamecocks still have a chance to make history, but they will today as USC has never beaten Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament. The Aggies won the only meeting in quarterfinals of the 2013 SEC Tournament by a score of 61-52. A&M would go on to win their only SEC Tournament in 2013. Last Meeting: South Carolina absolutely throttled the Aggies on their court on January 21st early this season. The Gamecocks led 54-23 at half and cruised to an easy 99-64 win. Five Gamecocks hit double figures with MiLaysia Fulwiley leading the way with 21 off Carolina's bench. Carolina hit 7-13 3-point shots and was 14-17 from the foul line. Oh and USC shot 67% from the field and still managed to out-rebound A&M by a margin of 13. This was one of Carolina's most complete performances of the season.

Scouting A&M

Advertisement

Texas A&M used a 26-point third quarter to distance themselves from Mississippi State and pull the minor upset Thursday afternoon. Aicha Coulibaly led the Aggies with 17 points and Janiah Barker added 15 as the Aggies kept their NCAA hopes alive with a 72-56 win. While they aren't likely to upset South Carolina, a strong showing good still improve their cause. Charlie Creme had A&M listed as the first team out in last update. The committee may have a hard time overlooking the Aggies 6-10 mark in the SEC. Their first round victim Mississippi State was listed as a last four in selection, will the committee decide that A&M gets the nod? State beat them in the regular season and won two more conference games. A&M entered the day three spots higher in the NET rankings. Joni Taylor, now in her second season at TAMU, reworked her roster in the offseason through the transfer portal. Lauren Ware is a former five star recruit that played in the 2021 National Championship game at Arizona. The 6'5 forward is now averaging 9.2 ppg, 7.2 rpg, and 1.8 bpg. Mitchell also added the aforementioned 2022-2023 Second Team All-SEC selection Aicha Coulibaly from Auburn. The former Tiger guard is A&M's second leading scorer at 12.4 points a night. She also leads the team in steals with 2.3 a game. Both Ware and Coulibaly were on Dawn Staley's radar last offseason but there wasn't much traction between the players and the Gamecock coaching staff. A&M also added Te-Hina Paopao's former Oregon teammate, guard Endyia Rogers. The fifth-year senior is averaging 12.8 points a game and is the Aggies best long range threat at 33.8%. A&M is not a good three-point shooting team connecting on only 27.8% of their attempts. A&M's roster wasn't entirely crafted through the portal. They returned both Janiah Barker and Sydney Bowles, both were All-SEC Freshman selections last season. Barker is averaging a solid 12.1 points and 7.8 rebounds. She was the nation's third ranked prospect in the 2022 class. We're surprised that Taylor was able to keep Bowles in College Station after bringing guards Coulibaly and Rogers in from the portal. Bowles has seen her minutes cut in half from her freshman season and is averaging less than half of her point total from a year ago. Bowles averaged only 3.5 points and 15.3 minutes this season.



Gamecock News and Notes (more awards and recognition)

A few quick notes on South Carolina's SEC Tournament history. Carolina has won the event seven times, second only to Tennessee. The Gamecocks have won the event four of the five times its been held in Greenville. Carolina's record in the SEC Tournament when the event has been held in Greenville is 12-1. South Carolina is 31-25 all-time in the tournament. They are 28-8 under Dawn Staley. Carolina is the school to win four straight tournament titles. (2015-2018). The Gamecocks also won the event in 2020, 2021, and 2023. The Gamecocks just captured their eighth regular-season SEC crown, all of which have come under Staley. Staley also named the SEC Coach of the Year this season for the seventh time. Staley’s eight SEC regular-season championships trail only Pat Summitt’s 16 in league history, and her seven SEC Coach of the Year awards trails Summitt’s league record by just one. Four Gamecocks picked up All-SEC honors, matching the 2015 team for the most in program history. Kamilla Cardoso was on the first team, while Raven Johnson, Te-Hina Paopao and Ashlyn Watkins were on the second team.Cardoso became the fourth Gamecock to earn SEC Defensive Player of the Year, making it five straight seasons a Gamecock has claimed the title. A list of the SEC year-end awards is below.

Coach of the Year Dawn Staley, South Carolina Player of the Year Angel Reese, LSU Freshman of the Year Mikaylah Williams, LSU Defensive Player of the Year Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina 6th Woman of the Year Leilani Correa, Florida Scholar-Athlete of the Year Mama Dembele, Missouri

First Team All-SEC Sarah Ashlee Barker, Alabama Honesty Scott-Grayson, Auburn Aneesah Morrow, LSU Angel Reese, LSU Marquesha Davis, Ole Miss Madison Scott, Ole Miss Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina Rickea Jackson, Tennessee ‌ Second-Team All-SEC Aaliyah Nye, Alabama Leilani Correa, Florida Javyn Nicholson, Georgia Flau'jae Johnson, LSU Jessika Carter, Mississippi State Jerkaila Jordan, Mississippi State Raven Johnson, South Carolina Te-Hina Paopao, South Carolina Ashlyn Watkins, South Carolina Iyana Moore, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman Team Essence Cody, Alabama Taliah Scott, Arkansas Laila Reynolds, Florida Aalyah Del Rosario, LSU Mikaylah Williams, LSU Grace Slaughter, Missouri MiLaysia Fulwiley, South Carolina Khamil Pierre, Vanderbilt ‌ All-Defensive Team Angel Reese, LSU Madison Scott, Ole Miss Mama Dembele, Missouri Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina Jordyn Cambridge, Vanderbilt

Prediction