Who: #1 South Carolina (28-0, 15-0) vs. Georgia (20-9, 9-6) Time/TV: 12:00 on ESPN2. The Senior Day ceremony will start at 11:35 a.m. Line: Best Guess SC- 19.5. Total 128.5 History: UGA leads 33-23. Despite the Bulldogs holding the overall edge, the Gamecocks have won the last 16 meetings. South Carolina is 19-6 against their border rival under Dawn Staley. Georgia hasn't won in Columbia since 2012. Last Meeting: January 2, 2023. Carolina 68-51 in Athens. The Gamecocks and Lady Bulldogs met earlier this season with South Carolina earning a hard fought 68-51 decision in Athens behind 31 points from Zia Cooke. The Gamecocks trailed by three points at the half, struggling to score on the "triple-team Aliyah Boston" defense. It took one half to adjust as the Gamecocks outscored Georgia 42-22 in the second half, including shooting 83.3 percent in the fourth quarter.

Scouting Georgia

We aren't going to spend much time analyzing this game, rather we are going to devote this column to the seven Gamecocks that could be playing their last regular season in the Colonial Life Arena. It is worth noting that Georgia has won five in a row and seven of its last eight, the only being to LSU, on the road and in overtime. The Dawgs could finish as high as fifth in the league. South Carolina likely wraps up the #1 national seed with a win today. The Gamecocks cracked the Bulldogs in the second half and they were off to the races. If Georgia tries to crash down on Boston in the post, expect to see a lot of Cooke points again. Again, not much on this one. Everyone knows Georgia has no chance of winning this one in Columbia.



The Freshies Finale

The Gamecocks’ 2019 signing class – “The Freshies” – has won 93.8 percent of its college games (121-8), including a 42-6 mark against ranked teams (.875). The group has been ranked #1 in the AP Poll in for 66.7 percent of their careers (48 of 72 polls) and never been outside the top 10. They have three SEC regular-season titles, two SEC Tournament crowns and have played in the Final Four in every NCAA Tournament of their careers, claiming the title in 2022. They ended the 2019-2020 season as the unanimous #1 ranked team. There isn't much this group hasn't accomplished except... Nine teams from four programs in NCAA women's basketball history have finished a season undefeated: the Texas Longhorns (1986), UConn Huskies (1995, 2002, 2009, 2010, 2014, 2016), Tennessee (1998) and the Baylor Bears (2012). The Gamecocks can be the tenth team from the fifth program to accomplish that feat. Staley said this week that this team doesn’t need a late season loss to push them.

A Few More Words

This group of players is one championship away from being the most accomplished group that has ever played for South Carolina in any sport. Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke, Brea Beal, Laeticia Amihere, and Olivia Thompson all could to exercise their free Covid year. Boston is going to be the #1 pick in the WNBA Draft. Cooke and Beal will get drafted as well. Amihere has already graduated and probably has a bright future outside of basketball. Thompson, should she choose to come back, would still likely be the seventh player off the bench next season. In short, one or two of them may be back, but this will be the last time the group suites up in the CLA for a regular season game. Dawn Staley has already said to expect tears aplenty. Not be lost, this will also be Victaria Saxton and Kierra Fletcher’s final regular season home game. Both Saxton and Fletcher are out of eligibility. Saxton was honored last season on Senior Day as well. “Once that buzzer sounds to start, we’re gonna have to regardless,” Boston said. “It’s just kind of crazy that four years have gone so fast.”

Prediction: Once the emotions get checked, Carolina rolls. 82-63