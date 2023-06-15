South Carolina women's basketball will be heading back to Connecticut, but to a different venue.

Dawn Staley's Gamecocks will participate in the 10th annual Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase, a tripleheader event on Dec. 10 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Ucansville, Conn.

South Carolina will take on Utah in the event, a Utes team coming off a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and a trip to the sweet 16 last season. It will be the first time the Gamecocks have ever faced the Utes, continuing a staedy diet of Pac-12 opponents in non-conference play after also taking on UCLA and Stanford last season.

Tip-off time for the game has not been set, but it will be part of an all-day event with Florida State vs. UCLA and UConn vs. North Carolina in the other two games.

This is the second non-conference date the Gamecocks have locked in for the 2023-24 season, along with an international showdown with Notre Dame on Nov. 6 in Paris.

