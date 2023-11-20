Sooner or later, there would be one of these. A game where South Carolina’s red hot shooting start to the season regressed back to the mean.

Monday night against South Dakota State, it absolutely cratered.

It also did not matter.

The Gamecocks missed their first 19 jump shots and 21 out of 24 in the first half, but found offense from other sources to put away South Dakota State 78-38 for their 44th consecutive win at Colonial Life Arena, now one away from tying the program record.

Injuries became an early storyline for the second game in a row when in addition to Tessa Johnson being out with a lower leg injury, Te-Hina Paopao also did not play with an injury the team called a precautionary measure. That left Dawn Staley with just nine healthy bodies and forced a change to her starting lineup, leading to MiLaysia Fulwiley’s first career start in just her fourth career collegiate game.

She had a quieter night by her standards, but another sensational Kamilla Cardoso evening was the story of proceedings.

She hit the first basket of the game on a turnaround layup and set the tone all night, scoring her South Carolina (4-0) career-high with 23 points and adding in 10 rebounds. For significant swaths of the first half, post entry passes to Cardoso were the only reliable form of offense as South Dakota State (2-2) stayed active on the perimeter, defended well and rarely allowed an open look.

But after a first quarter where the home team did not make a single jump shot from the floor, it still led 17-13 courtesy of 10 offensive rebounds leading to nine second-chance points and six forced turnovers creating some opportunities in transition.

Brooklyn Meyer did her best to keep the Jackrabbits in the game with 19 points and 10 rebounds and the visitors led by as many as five to briefly hand the Gamecocks their largest deficit of the season, but eventually the defensive swarm was too much to handle.

South Carolina wracked up a season-high 15 steals, an effort led by Raven Johnson snatching five passes for the second game in a row. Cardoso blocked six shots, Ashlyn Watkins added to her already growing tally this year with three of her own as South Carolina increased its season total for blocks to 47 through just 160 minutes of play.

Next up will be Mississippi Valley State in a matinee on Black Friday, the finale to a four-game homestand.

