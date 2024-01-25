Who: #1 South Carolina (17-0, 5-0) at #9 LSU (18-2, 5-1). Baton Rouge, LA Time/TV: 8:00pm on ESPN. College Gameday will broadcast live from Baton Rouge 7:00 pm leading up to tip off. Line: SC -9.5. Total 149.5 per DraftKings History: LSU leads the all-time series 22-18, but the Gamecocks have won 14 straight in against the Tigers. LSU also leads the all-time series 12-7 in Baton Rouge. Under Dawn Staley, Carolina is 15-5 against the Tigers and have won six in a row on LSU's home floor. Staley is 2-0 against Kim Mulkey as the coach of the Tigers and 3-2 against Mulkey all-time while at South Carolina. The Gamecocks are 6-3 at LSU under Staley Last Meeting: February 12, 2023, Carolina 88-64. South Carolina pummeled LSU in the much-hyped matchup of Top 3 teams. Kamilla Cardoso was the Gamecocks' leading scorer with 18 points in just 21 minutes. Aliyah Boston added 14 points and Zia Cooke had 17. Carolina also got a strong game from Raven Johnson will 10 points off the bench. The Gamecocks frustrated LSU star Angel Reese holding her to only four rebounds. Reese ended the game with 16 points, most of which game in the fourth quarter when the game wasn't in doubt.

Scouting the Tigers and Keys to the Game

Before we start, SEC powers in both men's and women's basketball tend to get a officiated game favorable to their style of play at home. For any lurking SEC fans or LSU fans, yes the Gamecocks' are normally allowed to play their game in Columbia. I fully expect tonight's crew with the eyes of the country on them will try to make the total foul number relatively even. A key element to this game is how much contact is allowed when players drive the lane. LSU's posts, Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow score their points by driving to the rim. They are both also physical rebounders. If Reese and Morrow are allowed to instigate contact and get to the line, it will mean Cardoso and Ashlyn Watkins are picking up fouls. Cardoso getting in early foul trouble is worst-case scenario for Carolina. Everyone knows about Angel Reese. She's having another All-American type season with 19.9 points and 12.1 rebounds a game. She's also shooting 73% from the foul line and she gets there frequently. Gamecock fans are aware of Aneesah Morrow after she cancelled a visit to Columbia following a lucrative recruiting trip to the Bayou. She is averaging near a double-double nightly as well. Carolina fans remember Haley Van Lith from Louisville. She's playing out of position at point guard for Mulkey this season. Van Lith is a below average defender and not a true point guard but she can score the ball as well. Van Lith has struggled to guard the top 1-2's that she has been matched up with this season. South Carolina made her a non-factor in the 2022 Final Four matchup. Flau'jae Johnson was Freshman All-SEC last season. She's having a solid sophomore campaign with 13.2 ppg and 5.9 rpg. The Tiger you may not yet know that you need to know is Mikaylah Williams. Williams is the type of player that gives the Gamecocks fits. She's the clubhouse leader for SEC Freshman of the Year averaging 16.5 points and 5.1 rebounds. She's LSU's best perimeter shooter hitting 44% of the three-point attempts. The Gamecocks can't let Johnson or Van Lith get hot from outside in addition to Williams. LSU is as good as anyone in the country 1-5, their 6-10 is no match for the Gamecocks. If Carolina can get any LSU starters in the foul trouble, there isn't much depth off the bench. LSU's starters all average around 30 minutes a game and that's with the Tigers having comfortable leads in most of their games.





Matchups

Everything LSU struggles with defensively, South Carolina does really well on offense, particularly shoot the 3-ball and transition offense. Reese tends to struggle against bigger posts. Morrow is also an average defender at best. She should struggle stepping out to guard Chloe Kitts in midrange territory or on the high post. Expect Watkins to play more on Morrow this game than Kitts. Keeping LSU off the glass is critical. Yes Carolina leads the nation in total rebounding but that is because teams only shoot 30% against the Gamecocks. Carolina is 54th in defensive rebounding rate and LSU is first in offensive rebounding rate. Carolina needs to turn LSU into a three-point shooting team. The Tigers have had games where they've shot well from long range, but you'll take your chances with the jump shots as opposed to LSU getting into the paint. Watkins and Cardoso are first and second in the nation in player defensive rating and defensive win share per 40 minutes. Cardoso and Reese were matched up this past summer in the Americup Tournament and Cardoso absolutely dominated Reese. Carolina needs to get her clean looks in the post and not force the ball on the block. Kitts is better situated in the high/low game than Watkins. If Carolina can force LSU to close in on the paint, that will create more open looks for Te-Hina Paopao and Bree Hall. Hall and Paopao and even MiLaysia Fulwiley can operate as "X"factors if they are hitting from three. If they all three are South Carolina will win this game by double-digits.

Prediction