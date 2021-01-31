“We were trying to help our kids reset a little bit and we were trying to do everything we could to help them,” Curry said. “They came out and were able to get some stops and get to the free throw line. We just weren’t able to score like we were in the first and second.”

South Carolina got back to its game in the third quarter. Boston scored, blocked a shot, and grabbed a rebound on the first two possessions. Then Brea Beal grabbed a rebound and went coast-to-coast for a layup. Kristy Curry called a quick timeout, but South Carolina had rediscovered its game.

Alabama led 41-40 at halftime by taking away what South Carolina does best: transition offense, points off turnovers, and Aliyah Boston. South Carolina has just two points off turnovers and eight fast break points in the first half, while allowing Alabama to shoot 50%.

Zia Cooke scored seven straight points and the Gamecocks went on an 11-0 run to take control of the game. The Crimson Tide pulled within single digits early in the fourth, but a three-point play by Laeticia Amihere pushed the lead back to 11 and South Carolina gradually pulled away.

After allowing Alabama to shoot 16-32 in the first half, including 5-12 from three, South Carolina clamped down in the second half. Alabama shot just 8-34 in the second half, 23.5%. That included a 3-18 fourth quarter as South Carolina built onto its lead. South Carolina’s main adjustment was to start switching every position but center in order to stay with Alabama’s shooters.

“We weren’t dictating. We allowed them to (run their offense),” Dawn Staley said. “We disrupted in the third quarter. We got out in transition and made a few buckets.”

South Carolina had 12 points off turnovers in the second half and four fast break points, although that doesn’t reflect how the Gamecocks were able to keep Alabama’s defense from getting set.

Cooke finished with 21 points on 7-14 shooting in just 26 minutes. She made her first two shots, but a pair of quick fouls put her on the bench for most of the first half. Freed from foul trouble, Cooke exploded for 12 points in the decisive third quarter.

“By the third quarter I just went back to my regular defense and everything worked out for me,” she said. “It was just a flow thing for me. Whenever I get in my flow I try to stay there.”

Boston never really found her shooting touch, and finished with just 2-10 from the floor, but she didn’t let the missed shots hurt the rest of her game. Boston finished with 13 rebounds, three blocks, and a career-high six assists.

“They did a good job taking away her ability to score, but she did a great job passing,” Staley said.

Destanni Henderson picked up the slack early while Cooke was on the bench and Boston was struggling. She had eight points, four assists, and four rebounds in the first quarter alone, finishing with 14 points, seven assists, and six rebounds.

Jordan Lewis led Alabama with 19 points, but was 7-19 shooting and had five turnovers. Jasmine Walker was held to 15 points and five rebounds before fouling out.

Notes:

Before the game a moment of silence was held for Temple coach John Chaney, who was a mentor to Staley. Staley wore a t-shirt honoring Chaney. …The win was South Carolina’s 25th straight SEC win, a new program record. … With Cooke’s early foul trouble, Destiny Littleton got extra playing time and performed “great,” according to Staley. She had eight points, three rebounds, and two assists, and kept the ball moving against Alabama’s zone. … Beal and Victaria Saxton also scored in double figures, with 11 and ten points respectively. Each had two blocks, and Beal added six rebounds. … South Carolina was 19-20 from the foul line. By percentage, it was the best free throw shooting game of the Staley Era. Over the last two games, South Carolina is 38-42 (90.5%). South Carolina is shooting 65.4% for the season. … South Carolina’s next game is Thursday at Auburn.