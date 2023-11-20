Who: #1 South Carolina (3-0) vs. South Dakota State (2-1). Columbia, SC. Time/TV: 7:00 on SEC Network. Line: Not one as of publication. Best guess: SC -30.5. Total 138.5 History: South Carolina leads 2-0. South Carolina defeated the Jackrabbits last season in a "neutral site" game contested in South Dakota by a score of 62-44. South Carolina also beat SD State in the first round of the 2013 NCAA Tournament by a score of 74-52. Dawn Staley, very superstitious, likes to have some type of South Dakota connection on the schedule. Last Meeting: Carolina won 62-44 on December 15, 2022, in Sioux Falls. This was an ugly defensive rock-fight. The two teams combined to shoot 3-26 from three-point range and only 31% from the field. The game also featured 31 turnovers and 36 fouls. Carolina broke the game open in the 4th quarter with a 21-12 advantage. Zia Cooke and Aliyah Boston were the only Gamecocks in double figures with 18 and 12 respectively.

Scouting the Jackrabbits

South Dakota State was the preseason Summit League favorite. (Fun fact- they are the 11th winningest program in D1-NCAA history with 1,039 wins). They have made 11 NCAA Tournament appearances since they gained eligibility at the D1 level in 2009. Last season they defeated Southern Cal in the first round before bowing out to eventual Final Four participant Virginia Tech by a score of 72-60. Leading scorer from last season, Myah Selland, has graduated. Selland was the Summit League Player of the Year. But SDSU returns Paige Meyer and Tori Nelson whom were named to the Summit League's preseason first and second teams, respectively. Despite some low offensive outputs, the Jackrabbits rank sixth in the country in 3-point field goal percentage (45 percent). Madysen Vlastuin is 7-for-14 (.500) from three to lead SDSU. The Jackrabbits rank fifth in the nation in blocks per game (8.0 BPG), led by Brooklyn Meyer's 4.3 BPG. South Dakota State lone loss was at Wisconsin by two points. It goes without saying that South Carolina will be the Jackrabbit's biggest test this season.

Gamecocks News and Notes

Three Gamecocks are shooting at least 40.0 percent from 3-point range – Te-Hina Paopao (.588), MiLaysia Fulwiley (.467), and Tessa Johnson (.400). Ten Gamecocks have scored in double figures at least once this season. Three have netted 10+ points in every game. Carolina leads the country in blocks again at 10.3 per game. The Gamecocks have blocked 20.8 percent of their opponents’ two-point attempts this season, which is third best in the nation. The top two shot blockers blockers are Ashlyn Watkins tied for lead in the country (tied with SDSU's Meyer) with 4.3 blocks per game and Kamilla Cardoso is sixth in the country with a 3.0 blocks average. The Gamecocks are hosting food drive for Harvest Hope Food Bank to help families in the Midlands. Fans can bring canned food items to donate prior to entering the arena.

Prediction