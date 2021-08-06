WBB: Staley and Wilson will go for Gold

Team USA will play either France or Japan in the gold medal game. They face each other in the other semifinal Friday morning.

“I thought we did a tremendous job defensively, just making it really hard for the Serbian team to get off clean looks,” Staley said. “Offensively I just thought we put enough points on the scoreboard to win. It wasn't as clean and fluid as we would like. But at this stage of the game, you're going to have to win a lot of different ways, and we found a way to win.”

Wilson had nine points and three rebounds in the game. It was her lowest output in Tokyo, as Staley was content to rest her starters in the second half in anticipation of the quick turnaround for the gold medal game. It was the second game in a row Staley was able to rest Wilson, and in many ways it was a familiar “survive and advance” game from the NCAA tournament.

In their first Olympics as head coach and player, Dawn Staley and A’ja Wilson will play in the gold medal game.

Team USA beat both Japan and France in the group stage, but each game was closer than anticipated. Wilson put Team USA on her back in the group stage, leading the Americans in scoring and emerging as the go-to player in the fourth quarter of three close games.

In the second game of the Olympics, USA beat Japan 86-69. The undersized Japanese team gave the Americans fits, especially on the perimeter. The Japanese guards were too quick for the United States and were able to get to the rim on precise cutting and passing or get wide-open looks from three. Team USA was able to wear down Japan, getting 20 points and 10 rebounds from Wilson and 15 points and 13 rebounds from Breanna Stewart.

In the final game of the group stage USA beat France 93-82. USA struggled to pull away from France, and Staley leaned hard on Wilson in the fourth quarter. Wilson had 22 points and 7 rebounds in the win. France had to win or lose by less than 14 to advance to the elimination round, and towards the end of the game they milked the clock to stay within that margin, not trying to come back to win.

Since those games, Staley has leaned more on reserve guards Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd, and you would expect her to do that in a rematch. Ariel Atkins, a defensive specialist, could also see a bigger role. And with lopsided scores in the second half of both games, Wilson hasn’t been needed to provide any heroics.

“Once we hit the quarterfinals our players looked different,” Staley said. “There’s a different focus, there’s a different dynamic to them.”

“We've been playing together for a while now,” Wilson said. “We’ve gotten practices. We played in games. We're starting to understand each other more. I mean, of course, across the board in our own markets, we're all that player. But when we get here roles change, and we have fun while doing it ,and we learn in games very quickly because we're professional athletes. So, I think we're just starting to mesh and gel at the right time, of course, coming up on this gold medal game.”

With nothing to rest up for, and everything on the line, expect a heavy dose of Wilson, Stewart, and Brittney Griner.

Win or lose, Wilson will join Shannon Johnson as the only two former Gamecocks to medal in the Olympics, and she will hope to join Johnson (2004) in winning gold. Earlier in the Olympics, former Gamecock Allisha Gray won gold in 3x3 basketball. Wilson (Hopkins) will join Johnson (Hartsville) and Katrina McClain (Charleston) as the only South Carolina natives to win an Olympic medal in basketball. McClain, who attended the University of Georgia, won gold in 1988 and 1996 and bronze in 1992. Three other Gamecock women’s basketball players played in the Olympics for other countries: Laeticia Amihere (Canada, 2020), Iva Sliskovic (Croatia, 2012) and Ilona Burgrova (Czech Republic, 2012).

Staley already has three gold medals as a player, plus two as an assistant coach. In her career with USA Basketball as a player, assistant coach, and head coach, which stretches back 25-plus years, Staley has never lost a game in the Olympics. Overall, she has lost just two official games (exhibition losses like those in Las Vegas this year do not count towards the official record): one as a player in the 1994 World Cup semifinals and one as an assistant coach in the 2006 World Cup semifinals. The Americans won the bronze medal following both of those losses, meaning Staley only lacks a silver medal, an omission she is more than happy to maintain.

“It’s great to be competing for a gold medal,” she said. “If you look at what took place over the beginning of the month to where we are now and the progression that’s taken place, we find ourselves where we wanted to be.

“Competing for a gold medal is rewarding, but we’ve still got to get the job done.”

Team USA will play either Japan or France in the gold medal game Saturday night at 10:30 pm eastern. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed on NBCOlympics.com.