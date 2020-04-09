- Staley has not had any discussions with Ray Tanner about how to recognize this year’s team. “I think Ray and President Caslen have their hands full right now.”

- The topic of being national champions came up. Staley said the NCAA shut down the idea of naming a champion, but she continued to argue the Gamecocks are deserving. “Our resume, what we were able to do, if you had to give out a national championship, we played up to that. (...) With all said and done, which was the end of the season, I do think we should be national champions. We don’t have a tournament. Our tournament was the preseason, the non-conference, the conference, the conference tournament. For what we have done, we had the best record in the country, we played the best teams in the country, we were number one in RPI. (...) Why not? A national championship trophy was made. It’s sitting somewhere.”

- Staley has come to terms with how the season ended. “I have. I’m over it. If you turn on the news and see how many people are impacted by this, sports plays a small role in the overall impact of COVID-19. I’m moving on to next year.” There are weekly virtual meetings with the staff and a weekly virtual meeting with the entire staff and players.

- Staley made sure everyone understood the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed, not canceled. She said the decision to postpone the games was the right one. “The athletes had every right not to go. I surely didn’t want to go. The last time we had the Olympics in Rio, I picked up something that took me three years to get over.”

- Staley has been in frequent contact with Tyasha Harris as Harris prepares for next Friday’s WNBA draft. Staley has helped both Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan as they pick an agent. “I’ve been in contact a lot with Ty, kind of helping her through the process of selecting an agent. KiKi was supposed to call me to talk about an agent a few days ago. Ty and her family want a little more hands on with picking an agent. They’re resilient. They’ve moved on to the next stage of their life.” Staley said she wouldn’t be surprised if Harris is in the running for rookie of the year.

- Staley believes that if the NCAA had granted an extra year of eligibility to seniors, and the WNBA season had been canceled, both Harris and Herbert Harrigan would have returned for another season.

- The Gamecocks have officially moved on from last season, and the focus is on next year. “We’re in a good place. We allowed them to say their piece. We allowed them to answer three questions: what are they worried about? What are they working on? What do they want in the future? Everybody in our program answered that. A lot of the players are worried about when they can get back on campus.”

- Victaria Saxton has taken on a bigger leadership role since the departure of Harris and Herbert Harrigan, but Staley said the team is made up of players who don’t need to be told what to do. “From the two meetings that we’ve had, and my other side bar meetings, we’re in good shape. They get it. They check up on me.” Staley continued, “Victaria was the captain for our team last year so she is leading the young group, but the young group is very aware of what needs to take place. This team is quite incredible. I wish we could document the conversations that they have with each other, the conversations they have with our coaching staff and everyone that makes up our program. (...) They want to win a national championship. That’s all they talk about. (...) I think we can continue to compete for a national championship, not because of their talent, because of their awareness.”

- Staley said the Gamecocks could look to add a transfer player. They have five available scholarships. “That’s a part of how we have to navigate through recruiting now. We are on the market for some players that we feel could fit on our roster and on our team.”

- Staley added that the players are constantly recruiting transfers. “They’re texting me. Every time somebody goes into the transfer portal they are like, do we want them? Can we recruit them? What do I need to do?” She noted that some transfers they are looking at are players they recruited out of high school so there is some familiarity.

- Staley congratulated Vic Schaefer on taking the Texas job, leaving Mississippi State. “Vic and I had a pretty good relationship. We didn’t talk much outside of playing each other or the spring coaches meetings. I’m happy for Vic.”

- Staley got a Peloton bike for Christmas that she only used twice before the pandemic, but she has used it every day for two weeks. Staley also fills her time with a small group of friends. “I have Beverly Smith over. We get in a mean game of dominos for a small wager.”

- Destiny Littleton is “slowly getting back,” Staley said. Littleton has constant video contact with the training staff and has made progress. “I think she’s going to make a huge impact on our program, her ability to stretch the floor and she’s a communicator.”

- Staley said she has been able to get by without basketball because she understands the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s okay to slide it to the side and make sure everyone’s loved ones are safe,” she said. “Hopefully we get basketball back soon because it means we’ve gotten a handle on (the pandemic).”