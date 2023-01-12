For the third consecutive SEC road game, South Carolina women’s basketball stumbled out of the blocks. For the third time, it faced its largest deficit of the season in conference play.

And for the third time, Zia Cooke and Aliyah Boston took over to help the No. 1 Gamecocks keep their undefeated season alive.





South Carolina fell behind by double-digits at Kentucky after the Wildcats went on a 19-2 run in the second quarter, but Cooke scored a quick 10 points in a stretch of just three minutes and 18 seconds to help the Gamecocks regain their footing and eventually win 95-66.

Boston kept the positive momentum going from her first double-double of the conference slate at Mississippi State on Sunday, this time scoring 21 points and pulling in 11 rebounds for her 70th career double-double. Boston is now two double-doubles away from tying Sheila Foster’s program record, and got right to work on the scoring piece of it Thursday night.

Kentucky (8-9, 0-5 SEC) came out in a 2-3 zone that was leaving the middle of the paint open, and Boston took advantage of the increased space to work down low compared to what she has seen with paint-packing defenses in recent games. She scored 10 points in the first six minutes of the game on a perfect 5-of-6 shooting, part of her 9-of-11 shooting game on the night. The 21 points gave her a season-high, and were her most points in a game since scoring 23 in the National Semifinal victory over Louisville last April.

But once some of the post entries to Boston became tougher to generate on a possession in, possession out basis, Kentucky seized control. Its defense cut off perimeter passing lanes and shot opportunities with the front of the zone — South Carolina (17-0, 5-0 SEC) only attempted three 3-pointers in the first half — and Maddie Scherr took over offensively. Scherr scored 16 points in the first half and 25 to pace the Wildcats, and her hot stretch coincided with a stretch of over seven minutes between made field goals for the Gamecocks.

Kentucky led 31-21 — South Carolina’s largest deficit since its November win over UCLA — but Cooke’s spurt immediately quelled any hopes of an upset. The Gamecocks scored 16 straight points after the deficit reached its apex to take a lead it never relinquished, mostly thanks to its depth simply wearing down an overmatched opponent.

The Gamecocks were able to play 12 players, and the bench came up with crucial second half scoring to put the game out of reach. Kamilla Cardoso only played four minutes in the first half, but played most of the second half and scored 12 total points in the game, while Raven Johnson had seven assists for the second time in a week to tie her season-high in the category. Laeticia Amihere added nine points and some tough defensive work in 22 bench minutes to help the Gamecocks win the bench-scoring battle 39-10.

And in the fourth quarter with Kentucky running out of gas, South Carolina completed exploded. It actually ended up being the highest-scoring quarter of the season for the Gamecocks, a blistering 36 points on 13-of-17 shooting to turn what was a single-digit contest almost the entire game into a game where Dawn Staley emptied her bench in the closing minutes. The fourth quarter score finished 36-15 in South Carolina’s favor, with 24 of those points coming in the paint.

After avenging one of its losses from 2021-22, South Carolina will now take aim at the other one when Missouri travels to Colonial Life Arena for a Sunday afternoon tilt.



