Who: #1 South Carolina (24-0, 11-0) vs. #3 LSU (23-0, 11-0) Time/TV: 2:00 on ESPN Line: SC -11.5 Total 137 History: The Tigers lead the overall series 22-17, but the Gamecocks have won the last 13. South Carolina has won the last seven meetings in Columbia, including one played in the Carolina Coliseum in the 2012-13 season. Under Dawn Staley, Carolina lost five of the first six matchups with the Bayou Bengals, the Gamecocks haven't lost since and are 13-5 overall against LSU. The last three meetings were decided by single digits. Including... Last Meeting: January 6, 2022. Carolina 66-60 in Baton Rogue. The Gamecocks trailed by six at the half and rallied in the third quarter to take a three point lead into the fourth quarter. The Gamecocks would not allow within three points for the remainder of the game. South Carolina was paced by Aliyah Boston's 19 point and 18 rebound game. Destanni Henderson and Zia Cooke had 16 and 17 points a piece.

Scouting the Tigers

If you've been following along this year, you know that we haven't been high on LSU, (they are good but not top 5 good) all season. Why you ask? Carolina's strength of schedule ranks 20th in the country while LSU scheduled the 114th most difficult slate, the lowest of any Power 5 program. The Tigers have yet to play a ranked opponent and played only one other Power 5 team during non-conference play, Oregon State (11-13 and currently 11th place in the PAC-12). Four of LSU's last five conference games have been single-digit wins, including an overtime win at home against Georgia. Simply put South Carolina is prepared for games like this, LSU isn't. That isn't to say that LSU doesn't have WNBA talent on their roster. LSU's engine is Maryland transfer Angel Reese. The sophomore averages 23.5 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NCAA, and 16.8 rebounds, which ranks second. She also averages 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks. We aren't sure that Boston is going to spend too much time guarding Reese as she is highly proficient in drawing fouls, (perhaps only eclipsed for proficiency for complaining about calls she doesn't get). Expect Dawn Staley to throw multiple defenders and looks at the woman now being dubbed the Bayou Barbie, (never-mind that she is from Baltimore). Reese has played in Columbia in 2021 as a Maryland Terrapin, going for 20 points and 10 rebounds, but a December game against Maryland will be nothing like this weekend. Despite lavishing praise on Reese, Staley seemed to more concerned about 5th-year senior point guard Alexis Morris. “That one scares me, she really does. She can create her own shot, she’s able to facilitate,” Staley said. “Her production scares me. There’s no flaws in her game.” Morris averages 14 point per game and is a 39% shooter from three-point range. Morris is joined in the backcourt by star freshman Flau'jae Johnson. Johnson is averaging 13 points per game. Carolina and LSU are two of the top three rebounding teams in the country. Each side relies heavily on second chance points. LSU primarily plays about eight players in close games. As the norm, the Gamecocks have the deeper bench.

Why the Gamecocks are Going to Win

We already mentioned the schedule. Another key factor, and we've been calling this for weeks, is that LSU is highly emotional team that has not come close to playing in front of an atmosphere like the one they will see Sunday. If officials shallow their whistle or don't bail out Reese and the Tigers they way they are accustomed to, expect LSU to pick up cheap fouls which will lead to a technical. “It’s going to be loud,” Boston said. “Energy is an amazing thing that you can feed off of. Having the best fan base in the country, we’re going to really feel that this weekend.” LSU has four players that would see the court for more than 20 minutes if they played for the Gamecocks. Reese, Johnson, Morris, and maybe Jasmine Carson. The same was true for UConn last weekend but those four were good enough to keep that game close until the end. Five of the team's top seven scores for the Gamecocks come off the bench. In SEC play, South Carolina holds a dominating 405-142 advantage in bench points. South Carolina knows if it wins this game, it's winning the SEC. The Gamecocks have four games remaining after LSU. Ole Miss and Tennessee on the road aren't walks in the park, but the Gamecocks will be double-digits favorites in both and they'd need to lose them both to not capture the #1 seed in the SEC Tournament. If the Gamecocks win this game, they will almost certainly be locked into the #1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Gamecocks won't be able to pull away from Reese and Morris but we don't think the game will be in any serious doubt the last 12-14 minutes.

Prediction: Carolina 73-64