In what can only be described as a rock fight, South Carolina women’s basketball grinded down South Dakota State for a 62-44 victory in Sioux Falls.

It was the worst offensive performance of the season for the top-ranked Gamecocks by a considerable margin; their lowest-scoring output of the season heading into the game was 73 points against UCLA. But thanks to a ferocious defense that blocked 14 shots and forced 19 turnovers, South Carolina did just enough to keep its perfect season alive after a tricky challenge.

Zia Cooke led the way in scoring for South Carolina (10-0) with 18 points and Aliyah Boston added in another 12 with nine rebounds, but the real star of the game was Brea Beal for her outstanding effort on the defensive end.

Beal recorded six steals and blocked five shots — both career highs — in a stat-stuffing performance that also included nine points and six rebounds all while only turning the ball over once as she made the difference in a shutdown defensive showing.

“I don’t remember a game I’ve had like this,” Beal said. “I’m a defensive leader, so for me to get those steals and complete them in transition, it makes the game a lot easier.”

A dismal shooting performance prevented South Carolina from gaining separation on the scoreboard for most of the three quarters, even while the defense kept South Dakota State (7-5) at arm’s length all night. The Gamecocks only led 11-8 at the end of an ugly first quarter, but slowly managed to establish control for the remainder of the first half. South Dakota State only knocked down one shot from the floor over the final six minutes of the first half as South Carolina managed to corral a 29-20 edge going into the locker room.

The game did not completely open up after halftime, but South Carolina did stretch the lead out to 15 points with a 6-0 run early in the third quarter, finally starting to get some more offense going. The outside shooting did not find itself — the Gamecocks finished the evening 2-of-15 from 3-point range — but some better finishing inside created separation.

“I thought we made some adjustments at halftime that kind of cleared things up for us,” Dawn Staley said. “Our post players know they have to finish in a crowd; they’re going to see two and three [defenders]. There is a time in the possession where you’re transitioning from transition offense to going into running a set, and that is the time that the defense is most vulnerable, and we need to get our post players involved in that time.”

South Dakota State managed to cut the lead all the way down to six points at 47-41 with under seven minutes remaining, the Gamecocks had to dig deep to find a way to win a different type of game.

This was not the offensive comeback it had against UCLA, the heart-stopping thriller at Stanford or any of the other blowouts throughout the non-conference schedule. It was an ugly, grinding type of game South Carolina just had to figure out a way to survive.

Staley’s team did more than just survive. It shut the game down with an 11-0 run.

“We’re strategic in playing the type of schedule that we play because we want to see it all,” Staley said. “We want to measure ourselves against different styles, and it’s a gut check. This is a gut check win tonight for us to come here. We’re used to playing in front of big crowds. We’re not used to playing in front of big crowds on the road, so it just prepares us. And I think that our players are challenged. Brea Beal just talked about how she doesn’t get flustered. They don’t flinch. They welcome different challenges to see who they are, how they can grow and that we can do it in different ways.”

South Carolina will continue that non-conference schedule on Sunday at home against Charleston Southern.



