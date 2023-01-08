Three days after its best shooting performance of the season, South Carolina women’s basketball had to survive a game at the polar opposite end of the spectrum. The No. 1 Gamecocks hit 63.2 percent of their shots from the floor against Auburn on Thursday, but dropped all the way down to a season-worst 30.3 percent on Sunday afternoon at Mississippi State.

But thanks to one great defensive quarter and a huge rebounding advantage, South Carolina escaped Starkville with a 58-51 win to stay perfect on the season.

South Carolina (16-0, 4-0 SEC) won the rebounding battle 53-35, turning 22 offensive boards into a 20-2 advantage in second-chance points. It was fitting the rebounds made the difference in the game on an afternoon where Aliyah Boston made a little bit of history on the glass.

Boston grabbed 15 rebounds, which gave her a season-high and also put her at 606 career SEC rebounds, passing Alaina Coates for the program’s all-time record. On top of those rebounds Boston scored 12 points, meaning she secured the 69th double-double of her career and is now only three away from tying Sheila Foster’s all-time program record in the department.

Mississippi State (12-5, 1-3 SEC) actually dropped the Gamecocks into their largest hole in any conference game so far this season when they jumped out to a 17-9 lead on their home floor. A lot of the offense came from South Carolina’s inability to stay in front of guards off the dribble. The Bulldogs had a frequent lane to the basket with dribble-drive penetration, scoring six layups in the first quarter and not meeting a lot of resistance early.

After the first quarter Dawn Staley went with a different look, playing Raven Johnson as the primary point guard and keeping two bigs on the floor for most of the rest of the afternoon, some combination of Boston, Kamilla Cardoso and Ashlyn Watkins. The changes led to a 20-7 second quarter advantage, keyed by a defense that forced seven turnovers on 18 possessions and seven points from Johnson in the quarter.

"I don't think it's about the knee anymore," Staley said about Johnson. "It's about getting her more and more experience, and today was another opportunity.

The third quarter was South Carolina’s worst shooting quarter of the entire season, just 2-of-18 (11.1 percent) from the floor. MIssissippi State never took the lead thanks to what SOuth Carolina was able to do defensively, but the gap did close as low as one point during a stretch where the Gamecocks missed 11 consecutive shots. That was when Boston took over, finishing strong inside through contact for a three-point play that restored order and started a 6-0 run for South Carolina to close out the third quarter.

"It's just about being physical," Boston said. "We know the physicality is coming. Coach says, 'go make a play,' so that's what we have to do."

Forced to close out a tight game down the stretch for the first time since UCLA pushed the envelope into the closing minutes in November, South Carolina did enough to grind it out. The lead stayed between five and nine points the entire fourth quarter, with the Gamecocks unable to fully throw a knockout punch but never in jeopardy of losing the lead. Cardoso put the final nail in the coffin with a layup off an inbounds pass that made it a three-possession game with 31 seconds remaining.

""I thought at the end we did a really good job of just staying in the play and finishing at the rim, and they didn't make as many at the rim," Staley said about the improved second half defense. "Over a 40 minute period of time, I would hope our defense would have an ability to exhaust some people where they won't feel as fresh as they were in the first quarter."

On the injury front Johnson went down in the fourth quarter on a transition pass attempt and did not play the rest of the game, but Staley confimred she is "fine" post-game. Sania Feagin also did not play with a right leg injury that Staley described as a "day-to-day" situation.

South Carolina will travel to Kentucky on Thursday night for the second half of its two-game SEC road trip.



