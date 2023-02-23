Who: #1 South Carolina (27-0, 14-0) @ Tennessee (20-9) (12-2) Time/TV: 7:00 on ESPN Line: None yet, best guess: SC -13.5, Total 133.5 History: All-time Lady Vols lead 49-10, AD, (After Dawn), Tennessee leads 12-9. The Lady Vols are the only SEC school with a winning record against Carolina in the Dawn Staley era. The Gamecocks have won five of the last six meetings and eight of the last 12. The Lady Vols won 40 consecutive meetings from 1980 to 2011, and won the last meeting in Knoxville. Last Meeting: February 20, 2022, South Carolina routed Tennessee 67-53 in Columbia in front a national TV audience and ESPN College Gameday. Carolina wore the Lady Vols down behind 16 points and 12 rebounds from Aliyah Boston. Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson also scored in double figures.

Scouting the Lady Vols

We told you weeks ago in these game previews that we felt Ole Miss was the most losable game on the regular season schedule remaining. While Tennessee is also a losable game, the Lady Vols have not been able to go toe-to-toe against the game's heavyweights this season. They've lost by 12 to Ohio State and Indiana, 17 to UCLA, three to Virginia Tech, seven to Stanford, 17 to UConn, and seven to LSU. Tennessee was projected by most national pundits to be a Final Four contender. They aren't a bad team but they are nowhere near elite. Tamari Key going down in December with an injury didn't help. Key was the Vols best rebounder. The Lady Vols still rebound the ball with a +11 margin, Carolina's is 21.4. Senior guard Jordan Horston and Mississippi State transfer Rickea Jackson form a "big 2" surpassed only by the Gamecocks Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke and LSU's Angel Reese and Alexis Morris in the SEC. Jackson averages 18.8 and Horston 18.8 points a game. One of the keys for South Carolina will be to limit the productivity of one of the two. The Lady Vols are dangerous when both Horston and Jackson are on their game. Both shoot under 30% from behind the arc. Expect to see both flash off screen and try to get the basket. Tennessee has size on their roster, but the Lady Vols bigs can't match the Gamecocks in productivity. Gamecock fans will recongize 6-foot-5 Georgia transfer Jillian Hollingshed, 6-3 forward Karoline Striplin and 6-4 freshman Justine Pissott. Boston and Kamilla Cardoso should have their way with any of the Tennessee post players. Jackson and Horston are the top two Vols rebounders as well. The Lady Vols are currently ranked 16th in the NET rankings. Dawn Staley believes that Kellie Harper's team is playing their best basketball right now.

For the Gamecocks

The changing of the guard. Tennessee was the standard bearer in the SEC for 30 years, South Carolina has assumed that position the last decade. Carolina has been ranked in every AP Poll since Dec. 10, 2012, including a top-10 spot every week since the start of the 2019-20 season. The Gamecocks have totaled 60 AP No. 1 rankings all-time, the fourth-most by a program in the history of that poll,. with a current streak of 35 weeks, which is the third-longest streak in the poll’s history. In the 72 polls since the start of the 2019-20 season, South Carolina has been atop the poll 48 times. The Gamecocks are out-scoring opponents in the paint 45.1-22.0 points per game thanks largely to holding opponents to just 36.2 percent shooting at that range. South Carolina’s 45.1 paint points per game account for 55.0 percent of its offense. The Ole Miss game is the only contest this year that South Carolina looked in danger of being upset. Losing at Stanford or UConn would be considered a minor upset. The Lady Vols are going to compete in this game, but like always South Carolina just has too much talent.

Prediction: Seventh Heaven. Gamecocks 80-68