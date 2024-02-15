Who: #1 South Carolina 23-0 (10-0) at Tennessee 15-8 (8-3), Knoxville, TN Time/TV: 7:00 on ESPN Line: None yet, best guess: SC -16.5. Total 134.5 History: Historically the Lady Vols have dominated this series leading 49-12. Of those 49 wins, 43 belong to the legendary Pat Summitt. When Summitt stepped down in 2012, she was 43-2 against the Gamecocks. She was 6-1 against SC under Dawn Staley. Under Staley, the Gamecocks began to turn the series around. Carolina went 5-5 against Summitt's replacement Holly Warlick. Staley and the Gamecocks are 5-1 against current UT Coach Kellie Harper. South Carolina is 4-6 in Knoxville in the Staley Era and 4-23 overall. Last Meeting: March 5, 2023, in the SEC Tournament Championship Game in Greenville, SC. Carolina won that matchup 74-58. Zia Cooke had a game-high 24 points. Aliyah Boston and Kamilla Cardoso also scored in double figures with 18 and 13 points respectively. Staley and the top-ranked Gamecocks won their seventh SEC tournament title in the past nine seasons, pulling away from Tennessee in the final two quarters.

Scouting Tennessee

For the second straight season the Lady Vols are relying on a roster built through the transfer portal. In her last three recruiting classes, Kellie Harper has only landed one top 30 recruit. In the last two portal classes she had inked Rickea Jackson and Jewel Spear, the Lady Vols top two scorers. In addition, Tennessee has also landed point guard Jasmine Powell, big-bodied Jillian Hollingshead, and former Gamecock Talaysia Cooper in the last two portal cycles. In case you were wondering, Cooper is not eligible to play this season as she opted to transfer after the portal window had closed. Tennessee has been inconsistent this season but like most teams, they are better at home. UT has only been beaten twice at Thompson-Boling Arena this season. They lost back-to-back games against Notre Dame (by 5) and Ohio State (by 20). The Lady Vols can be trouble when Jackson and Spear are both on during the same game. Jackson, the Mississippi State transfer, is having an All-SEC caliber season in her second and final year in Knoxville. The fifth year senior is averaging 18.6 points and 8.1 rebounds a game. Wake Forest transfer Jewel Spear is averaging 13.3 points and 4.7 boards a game. Spear is UT's best 3-point shooter connecting on 43.5% of her attempts. Powell is also fifth year senior in the Lady Vols backcourt having transferred to Knoxville from Minnesota in 2022. She operates as the team's point guard and leads Tennessee with 4.3 assists per game. Most Vols will tell you that they were expecting a little more out of frontcourt duo of Hollingshead and Tamari Key. Key missed most of last season with a blood clotting issue, so it's a positive that 6'6 senior is able to play her final season. Between the two 6'5+ centers, Tennessee is getting 9.5 points and 8.7 rebounds a night. Carolina gets 13.8 and 9.8 out of Cardoso alone. Cardoso also has a 60-38 advantage in blocked shots over the Tennessee duo. Historically, winning 25 games and advancing to the Sweet 16 won't cut it in Knoxville. That's what Harper has done the last two seasons. How long will Tennessee accept be passed by South Carolina and LSU? Once Texas enters the SEC next season, they will jump the other UT in the pecking order as well. Harper is going to need to finish strong this season and have another Top 5 portal haul or her seat is going to get warm next season, despite winning three National Championships as a player under Summitt.

Mid/Late Season Watch Lists - Was the Court Shinier?

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TbyBtYW55IEdhbWVjb2NrcyB0byAmcXVvdDt3YXRjaCZxdW90OyB0 aGlzIHNlYXNvbiEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2hRN0dCUllIclYi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oUTdHQlJZSHJWPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNv dXRoIENhcm9saW5hIFdvbWVuJiMzOTtzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBHYW1lY29j a1dCQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HYW1lY29ja1dC Qi9zdGF0dXMvMTc1NzQ1OTIzNTk2ODEwMjkwND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAxMywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Since Talaysia Cooper will be watching from the Tennessee bench we thought we'd take a peak at how some other former birdies are doing across the country. As with most of the top programs, South Carolina's roster is usually pretty stable with minimal attrition to the portal. In most cases like Cooper's, the players that transfer don't want to continue to sit on the bench and wait 2-3 years to crack the starting lineup. The only former Gamecocks that are still around the college game are Eniya Russell at Kentucky and Saniya Rivers at NC State. Eniya Russell: Russell was a member of the 2021-2022 National Championship team. She left to pursue more playing time. She is playing her second season for Kentucky. In her first season, her playing increased but she was still a non-factor averaging only 3.7 points a game, up from 2.3 the prior year in Columbia. Thus far in the 2023-2024 season, Russell has played in a career-high 24 games while making the first two starts of her career. She recorded 20 points against both Missouri and Arkansas. It is doubtful Russell would have as big of a role on this Gamecock team so if she wanted more playing time, she made the right move. Saniya Rivers: Rivers is the player that most Gamecock fans will tell you they'd wished would have stuck around. She flashed her potential in the 2022 Final Four win over Louisville with four assists, two steals, and a block. Rivers was good enough to carve our a role as a freshman on the Gamecocks championship team. Her development seemed to stall in her first season at NC State. Her stats improved but she playing over the double the minutes that she had in Columbia. Rivers broke out this season with 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.5 steals a night. Had Saniya stayed in Columbia, she likely wasn't going to beat out Raven Johnson at point or Te-Hina Paopao at the #2 guard. Paopao leads the nation in 3-point shooting and Rivers is a career 17.8% 3-point shooter. Rivers is very much the prototypical Staley guard. Play great defense and get to the rim. The Gamecocks could certainly use her, but she has a bigger role on the #6 team in the country. Can't fault Rivers for moving on.

Prediction