Who: #1 South Carolina (23-0, 10-0) at Auburn (13-9, 3-7) Time/TV: 8:00 SECN+ Line: This line won't come out until after lunchtime on Thursday. Best guess SC -27.5 Total 126.5 History: South Carolina leads 28-21, but trails the series 10-12 at Auburn. The Gamecocks are 16-3 against the Tigers under Dawn Staley, having won the last 13 meetings. Carolina has also won the last five contests at Auburn. The Tigers' last win over the Gamecocks was in January of 2012. Despite the lopsided nature of this series over the last decade-plus, Auburn has managed to play the Gamecocks closely with a few exceptions... Last Meeting: February 17, 2022, Carolina 75-38. In a situation similar to this season, the Gamecocks played Auburn on the Thursday before their biggest conference home game of the year. Last season it was Tennessee coming into the CLA with ESPN Gameday broadcasting from court-side. The Gamecocks were not looking ahead and demolished the Tigers from the opening tip. Carolina dominated the glass with 62-25 rebounding edge and held the Tigers to 29% shooting. No Gamecock played over 23 minutes. Zia Cooke paced Carolina with 20 points. Aliyah Boston got her double-double on 10 points and 12 rebounds then grabbed a seat on the bench. Auburn star Aicha Coulibaly was held to nine points on 4-18 shooting. (Note) The teams did play on January 5, 2023. Carolina won 94-42

Scouting the Tigers

Auburn had been playing their best basketball the last two weeks before dropping a 54-51 game at home to Arkansas last weekend. Prior to that loss, they had won three in a row defeating Ole Miss and Florida at home and Kentucky on the road. With six games remaining, the Tigers have won more SEC games this season than they won last year. Auburn has a good shot of making the NIT in Coach Johnnie Harris' second year. Prior to Harris' arrival, Auburn went 5-19 overall and 0-15 in the league. Harris was a longtime Vic Schaefer assistant at Mississippi State and Texas. Also like Schaefer, she is from the Gary Blair coaching tree. The second-year head coach is known as an ace recruiter. She landed Top 50 prospect Sydney Shaw out of Miami in the 2022 class. The Tigers' fortunes are once again tied to Coulibaly. The junior guard from Mali is averaging 16.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists and steals per game. This season Coulibaly has more help with the aforementioned Shaw, the Tigers assist leader with 2.6 a game, and Honesty Scott-Grayson. Grayson was a Tiger last year but she was able to develop a three-point shot. Last season she shot 25% from long range, this year she is Auburn's best deep threat at 41%. Coulibaly is coming off the worst game of her career. In 26 minutes against Arkansas, she scored one point on 0-8 shooting. She also committed five turnovers. It will be intriguing to see how Auburn bounces back against the nation's best team after a truly heartbreaking loss. Ahead 52-51 with seven seconds left, Arkansas' Saylor Poffenbarger was called for an intentional foul, which gave Auburn two free throws and the ball. Jakayla Johnson, (85% FT shooter), missed both shots, then the Razorbacks forced a five-second violation on the ensuing inbound.



National Outlook

We still firmly believe that no one can beat South Carolina when they have their "A" game but these are the teams that pose the biggest threats to a back-to-back season for the Gamecocks. 1. UConn- If this team had Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, and Caroline Ducharme they would be an elite team that could beat anyone. We know Bueckers won't be back this season. Ducharme will, and Fudd should, but she will likely be limited. I don't think South Carolina had their "A" game in Hartford last weekend and yet they still won, however, just like Rocky Balboa replied to Apollo Creed regarding a rematch, "don't want one." 2. Stanford- The Cardinal getting popped on the road by Southern Cal and Washington should refocus Stanford down the stretch. They finish the regular season with four ranked opponents, with three of those coming on the road. Let's see how they handle that stretch. For now, they've played the Gamecocks down to the wire the last three seasons, there is no reason to think a fourth matchup would be different. 3. Indiana- Most would agree that the 2019-2020 Gamecock team was one of the best in school history. They were poised for another deep run and had a better team than media darling Oregon. That team was 32-1, with the one loss being a 71-57 defeat in St. Thomas at the hands of the Hoosiers. Most of the roster has flipped since that game, but the Hoosiers executed better than anyone has against the Gamecocks the last four seasons. Mackenzie Holmes should join Boston on some All-American teams this season. Indiana also has two sharpshooters in Yarden Garzon and Grace Berger. Indiana hosts Iowa on Thursday night. 4. Iowa- The NCAA/ESPN badly wanted a Caitlin Clark vs. Aliyah Boston matchup last season in the NCAA Tournament, however, Clark and the Hawkeyes couldn't take care of business against in-state foe Creighton. I really don't believe Iowa can beat the Gamecocks but you can't dismiss a team with two scorers like Clark, (27.6 ppg) and Monika Cziano, (18.3 ppg). We might knock them off this list if they are bullied at Indiana. 5. LSU- Nope, we still aren't believers that Kim Mulkey's team is a true contender, (they will be next year). Perhaps no other team in the country is more dependent on officiating than LSU. Their offense is routinely Angel Reese driving to the hole looking for a foul that would cause the LSU bench to erupt if it were called on the side of the court. We think they get frustrated in Columbia and will have plenty more on that game this weekend.

Prediction: Carolina 80-59