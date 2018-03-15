GamecockCentral.com

What started as a typical call to rally a fan base has turned into a mission as Dawn Staley tries to get as many fans as possible to Colonial Life Arena for Friday night's first round game.

"You've been the number one fans in the country," Staley told fans at the selection party Monday. "That's what the numbers say. Those are facts."

Then she issued her challenge.

"Mississippi State has sold over 10,000 tickets," she said. "We won't be outdone. I don't care if it's one ticket over whatever they have, we're going to win that battle."

When she issued her challenge, South Carolina had sold a little over 6,000 tickets. Tournament tickets are two-to-three times the cost of regular season tickets, which has suppressed ticket sales this year and in the past. By the next morning, a little over 400 additional tickets had been sold. Staley knew she needed a hook, so she opened her own wallet and turned something selfish into something selfless. On Twitter (it's always on Twitter), Staley announced that for every ticket bought, she would buy one and donate to local underprivileged families.

"We're used to having five-digit people in Colonial Life Arena," Staley said. "I was just challenging people to step up. I personally bought those tickets for people to come see us play. I wanted somebody else to feel what I was feeling."

It was the sort of community-oriented drive Staley has quietly become known for. Her Innersole charity donates shoes to children in the Midlands, and she works tirelessly, and usually behind the scenes, to help needy children. At St. Lawrence Place, a transitional housing facility, the children thanked "the nice lady who gives us the shoes" for the tickets. As a result, almost 300 tickets were sold on Tuesday.

Then Staley fired up her tweeting fingers. She reached out to her fellow head coaches, Will Muschamp and Frank Martin. By the end of the day Wednesday, more than a thousand more tickets had been sold. Still wanting another 3,000 sold, Staley went for the hard sell on Muschamp.

"I said, 'Hey Coach, the ticket people need the check so we can market it and get it to the right people so they can come to the game,'" Staley said. "He said, 'How many tickets?' and I said 25 pairs, kids and adults. He said, 'Done.' One minute later he texted me and said, 'Don't you think it's a little early for dumb ass questions? lol' So I said, 'Lol, Damn I should have hit you up for 500!' And he said, '500? It's done. Whatever it takes.'"