Who: #1 South Carolina (6-0) at Duke (5-2). Durham, NC. Time/TV: 1:00 on ABC. Game one of the Jimmy V Women's Classic. Game two is UConn @ Texas and Game three is Ohio St at Tennessee. (For those that aren't watching Philly and KC). My guess is that Dawn Staley misses that Lady Vols game. Line: We will update closer to game time. Our guess. SC- 23. Total 122.5 History: South Carolina is 6-2 all-time against Duke since the series began in the 2001-02 season. At least one of the two teams has been ranked in all eight previous meetings with both ranked in five games. In the Staley era, during which the Gamecocks are 6-1 against the Blue Devils with the lone loss coming in Durham in 2016. Carolina is 2-1 all-time at Cameron Indoor. Last Meeting: Carolina 55-46 on December 15, 2021, in Durham. The Gamecocks were down Raven Johnson and Destanni Henderson leaving Laeticia Amihere to run the point with Zia Cooke. The Gamecocks turned it into a rock fight with Aliyah Boston scoring 19 and grabbing 14 boards. Destiny Littleton hit a trio of three's off the bench to help propel the Gamecocks.

Scouting the Blue Devils

Despite finishing an incredible 2022-23 campaign with a 26-7 record and a second-place regular-season ACC finish, the Blue Devils head into 2023-24 with several question marks. The preseason polls do not believe that Kara Lawson's second team will be able to replicate the same success this season, as the Blue Devils were picked to finish seventh in the ACC. Duke was hit hard by transfer portal losses and graduation, forcing Lawson to dip into the portal to remake her roster. Lawson landed a top 5 class in the 2023 with three players ranked inside the top 30. Oluchi Okananwa was one of those three. The freshman guard is Duke's top shooter is hitting almost 47% of her three point attempts. Jadyn Donovan was the third ranked player nationally last cycle. Expect to see her off the bench. The Blue Devils top two scorers are Ashlon Jackson and Georgia transfer Reigan Richardson. Expect both of these two to try to find their way to the foul line. Let's hope the UNC crew isn't working today. They put in overtime last Thursday and deserve some time off. Duke has played to the level of their competition this season. They took Stanford to overtime in Palo Alto and lost at home to Davidson. The Wildcats are a very good mid-major so that loss isn't as bad as it looks. Duke beat Georgia in OT in Athens in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Round’ the SEC

Our power rankings through the month of November for the SEC. 14. Kentucky- Going to be a long year in Lexington. They've played two ranked and been blown out twice. 3-5 record. 13. Missouri- They are 6-3 but have losses to Kent State and St Louis. Haley Frank, seemingly in her 14th year, and Ashton Judd are both averaging over 15 a night. 12. Florida- Aliyah Matharu is on her third program in third program in four years. She is averagin nearly 20 a game for the 6-2 Gators. 11. Georgia- The Lady Dawgs are probably better than 11, but they've done nothing on the court to prove it. UGA is 5-2 and Duke is the best team they've played. They lost to the Blue Devils at home. 10. Auburn- Auburn is 5-2 and just whipped Clemson in the ACC/SEC Challenge. They've also to Cal and UCF. We foresee the Tigers struggling in SEC play. 9. Tennessee- The Lady Vols have one of the more talented rosters in the league. If you've read our columns in the past you know we think little of Kellie Harper. She gets less out of more. UT is 4-3 and has lost to the better teams they've played. 8. Alabama- The Tide got a nice win over Louisville. They've also avoided any upsets. They are 7-1 with the only loss coming to a solid Gonzaga club. 7. Vanderbilt- The Dores have been a pleasant surprise. They've beaten some inferior teams in less than impressive fashion but they are 7-1 with the only loss coming to a red-hot red-hot NC State team in Raleigh. They only lost by 8. Shea Ralph has her best team in Nashville. 6. Texas A&M- The Aggies probably don't deserve to be this high based solely on their performance in November. We have them here based on ability. A&M did well in the portal adding Aicha Coulibaly and Lauren Ware from Auburn and Arizona respectively. 6-1 record. 5. Ole Miss- We trust Coach Yo, but the Rebels are having a hard time adjusting from a hunter to a hunted team. They are 6-3 but they've played a solid schedule. They'll be 10-3 once conference play starts and they get LSU early in the SEC slate. 4. Arkansas- Mike Neighbors is the most unheralded coach in the league. His Hogs are 7-1 fresh off an upset road win over at #15 FSU. Arky hosts #2 UCLA today. Freshman Taliah Scott is averaging 23.3 points a game. Arkansas is 7-1. 3. Mississippi State- The Bulldogs lost to Miami at home in the ACC/SEC Challenge but they were without two starters in Jessika Carter and Erynn Barnum. The Bulldogs don't have a marquee win yet but they have one of the more talented rosters in the league. 2. LSU- Bought and paid for "super teams" often have chemistry issues. It appears that Angel Reese would rather be a celebrity than play, we don't blame her because she is making great money. (We really do like Reese a lot). LSU as usually plays a light non-conference schedule but they did handle Virginia Tech at home. Aneesah Morrow has been worth every penny LSU shelled out for her. 1. South Carolina- The Gamecocks have been playing angry and taking no prisoners. They were able to overcome their worst performance at UNC. There are cracks but we trust Staley to have them sealed by March.

