Who: #1 South Carolina (5-0) at #24 North Carolina (5-2). Chapel Hill, NC. Time/TV: 7:00 on ESPN. Game 1 of an ESPN ACC/SEC Challenge double header. LSU and Virginia Tech (a Final Four rematch) will follow. Line: SC -25 per DraftKings. No total yet. Best guess 131.5 History: North Carolina leads 11-9. The Tar Heels also have a 4-3 advantage in the Dawn Staley era. UNC won four of the first five matchups. Carolina has now won two in a row including... Last Meeting: March 25, 2022. South Carolina defeated UNC in Greensboro in the Sweet 16 by a score of 69-61. The Heels were the Cocks toughest tournament game en route to winning the National Championship. UNC held the Gamecocks to 33% shooting from the field but in the end, South Carolina had Aliyah Boston and UNC didn't. Boston had 28 points and 22 rebounds and was 12-13 from the charity stripe. Deja Kelly, more on her below, led the Heels with 24 points.

Scouting North Carolina

Advertisement

The first thing that jumps off UNC's stat sheet is that they aren't a particularly good shooting team. They only hit 25% of long range, 65% from the free throw line, and 40% from the field. The Gamecocks are 33% from three, 61% from the line, and 51% from the field. The Gamecocks again led the nation in rebounding margin whereas UNC is 156th. UNC also has almost a 1:1 assist to turnover ration, they average over 10 turnovers a game. Those stats don't bode well for the Heels chance of pulling the upset. UNC lives and dies with senior guard Deja Kelly. Kelly averages 16.1 points a game and is by far UNC's most dangerous player. Lexi Donarski is the Heels best shooter. She is a senior transfer from Iowa State. UNC's highest rated recruit, Ciera Toomey (4th ranked player in the 2023 class) is redshirting this season to rehab from a high school injury. North Carolina has announced this game as a sellout. We'll see how many South Carolina fans contributed to the sellout. This is the first meeting between the two school that wasn't contested at a neutral site since the 88-89 season when the Gamecocks defeated the Heels 98-71 in Columbia.

The Rest of Non-Conference Schedule

We've been throwing a lot of Gamecock related stats in this space. For this game we'd figured we'd take a quick peak at the remaining OOC games and check in how those teams have fared thus far. Carolina was seven non-conference opponents left after tonight, six in December with the UConn game being played in Columbia on February 11. December 3 @ Duke: The Blue Devils have been inconsistent this season. They are 4-2 with wins over no one of note and losses to Davidson and to Stanford in overtime. Duke is a balanced offensive team with four players averaging double figures. December 6 vs. Morgan State: Carolina will pound the Lady Bears. This will be the Gamecocks second game against an HBCU opponent. Morgan State is 3-4 and has no chance to beat the Gamecocks. December 10 vs. #12 Utah in Connecticut. As of today, these are the top two scoring teams in the nation and have the two best rebounding margins in the country. Utah is 6-1 and have gone over 100 in five of seven games. Their only game against a major opponent was Baylor, and they lost 84-77. Utah shoots almost 44% from three and senior forward Alissa Pili is a player of the year candidate. This should be a fun one. December 16 vs. PC. Carolina has three "get right" games before SEC play begins with this being the only home game. The Blue Hose are 5-3 and off to a good start but they won't have a shot against the Gamecocks. December 19 @ Bowling Green. Why is Carolina playing a game at Bowling Green? Because the Falcons are coached by longtime Carolina/Staley assistant Fred Chmiel. The Falcons are 5-1 in year one under Chmiel. Look for more matchups with Bowling Green in the future. December 30 @ East Carolina. The Gamecocks close December and 2023 in Greenville, North Carolina with the Pirates. ECU is 3-3 with a loss to #15 Ohio State by a score of 79-55. Guard Danae McNeal, a Swansea, SC native, is an elite scorer averaging 19.3 points per game. McNeal began her career at Clemson before transferring to ECU before the 21-22' season. February 11 vs. UConn. The Huskies entered the year with national championship aspirations. Those have tapered off a bit after the season-ending injury to Azia Fudd. Paige Bueckers is back and appears healthy averaging over 20 a game. Aaliyah Edwards is still in Storrs and is having yet another solid season. UConn has already lost to a pair of Top 5 teams in NC State and UCLA. They are 4-2 with game at Texas on Sunday. The Huskies also play UNC on December 10th. Geno will have his rotation figured out by mid February, still the Gamecocks will tough to beat in the CLA.

Prediction