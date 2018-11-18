South Carolina won at Maryland last season, and this is the return game. This is the first big challenge of a very difficult non conference schedule. South Carolina could potentially play top ten foes Oregon State and Notre Dame next week, has Baylor and Duke in December, and the annual game against UConn in February.

Dawn Staley said tough games are a good barometer of where the Gamecocks are as a team, but she cautioned that it is a snapshot of where they are right now, and not season-defining.

"It won't be an indicator of how good or bad we are," Staley said. "It will be a game between two top ten teams in the country to see who is more disciplined right now."

Surviving Clemson

South Carolina won its ninth straight over Clemson Thursday night, but it was much closer than expected. South Carolina had won the previous eight by at least 20 points, but led by just three late in the third quarter and had to hold off a Clemson comeback to win. Clemson attacked South Carolina inside and played an aggressive zone defense, and South Carolina didn't know how to respond. South Carolina also couldn't buy a basket at times, missing several layups and open looks.

Still the Gamecocks did enough to win by double-digits. Staley found out a little about her team and they move on to Maryland.

"Our ability to execute (is a concern)," Staley said. "We want to play fast, they want to play fast, we'll see which style will bend."

Roster moves

Alexis Jennings played against Clemson, her first action of the season. Her minutes were limited, but she had a strong impact in that time.

"We've got to speed up her ability to play in games," Staley said. "She'll play in spurts."

Bianca Cuevas-Moore continues to sit as Staley waits for he to be full speed..

Scouting Maryland

Under coach Brenda Frese the Terrapins have been a perennial contender. They are deep, talented, and versatile. The Terps are led by junior Kaila Charles (15.0 points and seven rebounds) and a pair of talented freshmen. Point guard Taylor Mikesell (15.3 points and 3.7 assists) runs the show, while forward Shakira Austin (11.3 points and 13.0 rebounds) anchors the middle. Maryland plays an aggressive style and likes to run and press, an area of concern for South Carolina after committing 27 turnovers against Clemson.

"We have to be organized, we have to know what we're doing," Staley said. "We've got a young team and you never know how they will react."

Maryland has rolled through its first three games, winning by an average score of 81-46. But like South Carolina, Sunday's game marks a major step up in competition.

The Ws

Who: #10 South Carolina vs #9 Maryland

When: Sunday, November 18, 5:30 pm

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: ESPN

TO FOLLOW: The Insiders Forum | GCgameday on Twitter | live stats | ESPN/ESPN.com