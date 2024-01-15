Who: #1 South Carolina (15-0, 3-0) vs Kentucky (8-9, 1-2). Columbia, SC Time/TV: 7:00pm on SEC Network Line: Not one yet. We will update later in the day if a line becomes available. Best guess: SC -37.5. Total 146.5 History: Carolina leads the series 39-35. USC has won eight of the last nine meetings and 17 of the last 19. South Carolina holds a 23-10 edge in games played in Columbia. Carolina is 23-11 against the Wildcats under Dawn Staley. South Carolina has won 22 straight games against SEC competition with the loss coming to Kentucky in the Finals of the 2022 SEC Tournament. Last Meeting: February 2, 2023, in Columbia, SC. South Carolina wasn't sharp but still won 87-69. It was pretty obvious that the Gamecocks will caught looking ahead to their next game, at UConn. (They won that one 81-77). The Gamecocks got double-digit scoring efforts from Aliyah Boston (14), Brea Beal (10), and Kamilla Cardoso (14) in game where it could never pull away but kept Kentucky at arm's length from the opening tip. Kentucky got 24 points from senior Robyn Benton with 13 of those points coming from the foul line.

Scouting the Wildcats

The Wildcat program hasn't been able to sustain the success under Head Coach Kyra Elzy that it had under former coach Matthew Mitchell. Under Mitchell, Kentucky made the NCAA Tournament eight straight years and nine times in 13 years (Mitchell's last season was the 2019-2020 year where the NCAA Tournament was cancelled). Three of those season's ended in the Elite 8. Mitchell won 69% of his games coached and 63% in the SEC. Elzy made the tournament her first two seasons, but the bottom fell out last year when Kentucky finished just 12-18 and 2-14 in the SEC. This season is not looking any better. Kentucky is just 8-9 on the season with only two wins over Power Five opponents. (Boston College in the ACC/SEC Challenge and Arkansas in the SEC opener). The Wildcats have an SEC-low 159 NET Ranking. Kentucky was handily beaten by NC State and Colorado, the two teams ranked the closest to the Gamecocks. The overall numbers aren't pretty. Kentucky is not a good rebounding team (33 a game), shooting team (65% from the FT and 28% from three), or ball control team (15.6 turnovers a game). The Wildcats woes aren't a product of the play of Ajae Petty, (think a poor's man Angel Reese).Petty, the 6'3 senior forward, is an LSU transfer that left the program once Reese arrived. She is having an All-SEC type season with 16.5 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. Petty has posted double-doubles in all three of Kentucky's SEC games. Petty's stats could be more gaudy but she's a poor foul shooter hitting only 54%. Joining Petty with a double-figure scoring average is guard Maddie Scherr. The senior guard averages 14.9 a contest. She's UK's best deep shooter but still only hits a tick under 33% of her attempts. South Carolina has four players that eclipse Scherr's percentage. Also of note, you may recognize the name Eniya Russell. Russell played her first two collegiate seasons in Columbia where she averaged about seven minutes a night off the bench. Russell should be amongst the first Wildcats to check-in off the bench this evening. She is averaging a career-high 8.4 points and 3.1 rebounds a game.

Gamecocks Notes and Thoughts from Around the SEC and the Country

***A “Garnet Out” is planned for the game, so fans are encouraged to wear garnet to show support for the team.*** After Juju Watkins, (if you haven't seen her play catch a few minutes of the next Southern Cal game), and her Trojan's knocked off #2 UCLA last night, South Carolina is the only unbeaten team in the country. Yesterday was upset Sunday in the SEC. Tennessee lost to Texas A&M in College Station, Vanderbilt was upset at home by Missouri, and most surprisingly, LSU fell at Auburn. The result is that Carolina is also the only unbeaten team in SEC play. The Gamecocks should return to being the unanimous #1 team in the country this week in the polls. USC is the only team in the nation ranked among the top 30 in both scoring offense (5th, 89.7 ppg) and defense (9th, 52.4 ppg). Carolina is third in the nation in field goal percentage (.513) and leads the nation in field goal percentage defense. In SEC action, the Gamecocks lead the league in field goal percentage (.495) and field goal percentage defense (.343). The Gamecocks lead the nation in three-point shooting, hitting 42.6% from 3-point range behind two of the nation’s top five percentage shooters in Te-Hina Paopao (1st, .563) and Bree Hall (5th, .500). In SEC action, those numbers rise to 47% for the team, .818 for Hall, which leads the league, and .692 for Paopao, which ranks third.

Prediction