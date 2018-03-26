GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina takes on undefeated Connecticut Monday night with a Final Four trip on the line.

Chalk

It's the game seemingly four years in the making. South Carolina and Connecticut are arguably the two premier programs in women's basketball. Connecticut won four straight championships before South Carolina grabbed the crown last year. Other programs could make an argument to rival South Carolina, but none have the trophy to back it up. South Carolina and Connecticut have played each other in the regular season each of the last four season, but those games were largely meaningless. They were a chance for the teams to measure themselves against elite competition, but they came in the middle of conference play. Especially in the eyes of South Carolina, there were bigger fish to fry in conference.

The Gamecocks and Huskies have been on opposite sides of the bracket for the last three years, setting the stage for a title clash, but also meaning that if either slipped up (and someone did each time), the game wouldn't happen. There are those that argue there is something lacking from the Gamecocks' title because they didn't beat the Huskies, but their response has always been, it's not our fault they lost. Now the teams finally meet in the tournament, the game women's basketball has been waiting four years for.

And it's in the Elite 8.

So it's not quite the epic showdown we all wanted, but it's still the last two champions, on the court, in March. It's the gold standard - Connecticut, and a program trying to get there. It's two of the best active coaches in the game matching wits.

"She did it the right way," Geno Auriemma said of Dawn Staley. You know, she went to a place and learned how to coach, and then when the opportunity came to coach at a place when you could win the National Championship, she's made the most of it, taken advantage of it. "If you look at the last ten years, whatever, be pretty hard-pressed to find anyone that's come as far as they have since she took over at South Carolina. She's done it the right way. She didn't fall into this. She's earned it."

"You hear about all these stories about how he has a great basketball mind, and he definitely does," Staley said. "He has an incredible mind for the game. I think there's great opportunities to learn from him. But at the same time, that's his style (of play). You have to take some of the good that you can implement with your team, but that's his style. That's not really my style but it works for him and I think he's done a great job with just owning college women's basketball, and hopefully we can cut us a slice Monday night."

In the meeting earlier this season, Connecticut beat South Carolina 83-58 in Columbia. It was the middle game of a daunting three-game stretch for South Carolina that included Missouri and Mississippi State. South Carolina was not playing its best basketball of the season then, nor was it, given those other two opponents, the marquee game that maybe it was for Connecticut. Neither team feels like it is the same group that played that game.

"We like to think that we are not the same team that played in February, just as any team that plays in this tournament is not the same team that was playing in February," said Kia Nurse, who scored a game-high 23 points in the first meeting.

A'ja Wilson had 14 points, 16 rebounds, and six blocks in the first game, but she has not played her best against the Huskies. She is averaging just 13.5 points and 8.3 rebounds in the previous four games. Alexis Jennings believes the key to pulling off the upset will be post play. The Gamecocks have gotten significant contributions from Wilson, Jennings, and reserves Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and LeLe Grissett during their postseason run.

"Last game I feel like we didn't utilize our post presence," Jennings said. "Coming off a game like yesterday against Buffalo, I feel like we have the confident now going forward and we can use that and that can be another key to get the win."

Turnovers

The Gamecocks committed 26 turnovers against the Bulls, one short of their season high, committed against Tennessee in the SEC Tournament. The turnovers, and the 26 points off those turnovers, were the primary reason the Bulls were able to keep the game close. Staley said after the game she thought they were playing too fast, and that the turnovers were less about the Bulls than they were the Gamecocks.

Five Gamecocks committed at least three turnovers, and Tyasha Harris committed six and Wilson had eight. Wilson was called for several traveling violations, mostly when she was in the high post. If South Carolina turns the ball over like that against Connecticut, the game will be over in a hurry.

"I think sometimes we get overzealous and we try to force things," Staley said. "We try to go a little bit quicker than we want to go, because we see where there are lanes to exploit. So hopefully we'll slow down a little bit and take better care of the ball, because if we don't, we'll get ran out of the gym."

"We have to be conscious of where we're passing the ball and know where we're going to pass it before anything happens and be aware, and not be lackadaisical while we're doing it," Harris said. "But if we do turn it over, we have to defend our turnovers and try to make it dead ball turnovers and not live ball."

All About A'ja

Wilson's 20-point, 13-rebound performance against Buffalo wasn't the only way she grabbed headlines Saturday. In a story published in The Players' Tribune, Wilson revealed her struggles with dyslexia. Wilson was diagnosed with the disorder while at Heathwood Hall and struggled with it through her freshman season at South Carolina. She credited Staley and her teammates with helping her deal with dyslexia and become more comfortable with it.

It was an unusual admission of vulnerability from a young woman who seems to always be smiling, above it all. Wilson felt that, with her Gamecock career nearing its end, it was time to share her story. She wanted people to understand her flaws and know she is "still human."

"I think people tend to get caught up in the Basketball A'Ja and not understand that there's a whole other side that they have never really seen or met before," Wilson said. "It's a great feeling for people to now understand that it's real. It's real, such as mental illness, such as a learning disability. Some people out here, they don't have a clue what we go through. So to show that side of me and have people see a different look and always see there's a different side to a student athlete, I think it's something good. I see the Tweets people they say and they go through it, as well, and it's also good to know that you are not alone in it."

Record watch

With her three blocks against Buffalo, Wilson broke her own record for blocks in a season, set her sophomore year. Wilson now owns the top three single-season blocks records.

Wilson is not the only Gamecock breaking records this season. Harris already smashed the record for assists in the conference season, and with her nine assists against Buffalo, she tied the record for assists in a tournament game and is one away from tying Mindy Ballou (1983-84) for the single season record with 219. She is six assists away from tying Tiffany Mitchell for the most assists in tournament play, with 40.

The Ws

Who: #2 South Carolina vs #1 Connecticut

When: Monday, March 26, 7:00 pm

Where: Times Union Center, Albany, NY

Watch: ESPN