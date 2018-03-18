GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina and Virginia face off in a late night game in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

A different outlook

Following the first round win over North Carolina A&T, Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks were as dejected as a winning team can be. Staley ripped the performance in her postgame press conference, and suggested she had ripped the team in the locker room. Normally ebullient, even after losses, A'ja Wilson was completely humorless.

But tomorrow is another day, and when the Gamecocks woke up in a better mood Saturday. A lot of that was thanks, in a way, to their opponent, Virginia. A rash o upsets in both men's and women's brackets, including Loyola on the men's side and Florida Gulf Coast upsetting Missouri on the women's side culminated in the ultimate upset Friday night. After the Virginia men's team suffered a historic loss to 16-seed UMBC late Friday, the ugly first round win wasn't looking too shabby.

"I’m excited to be moving on to the second round after seeing what’s happening in the basketball

world," Staley said. "So let’s get it started.”

Virginia coach Joanne Boyle said she feels the disappointment of the Virginia men's team. She said that she had texted with men's coach Tony Bennett, offering support and talking. But her layers had a different perspective. They seem to identify more with UMBC, the underdogs, than their heavily favored male counterparts.

"I think that was just fuel for us to just go out and play our game and not worry about what's happening on the outside," J'Kyra Brown said. "Last night, I watched some of that game and I immediately watched the film of South Carolina.

Boyle said the team also takes motivation from someone who didn't get the upset: North Carolina A&T. She was impressed with how the overmatched Aggies played against South Carolina, and said if her team is to pull off the upset, they need to play the same way.

"They just came out and played. They just went. They said we're going full at you and whatever happens, happens," Boyle said. "If they made a mistake or two they didn't care. They just let it go and kept it moving."

The non-story storyline

As soon as the brackets were announced, everyone immediately identified the big storyline: Staley versus her alma mater. Staley acknowledged the angle too, calling it obvious.

But it turns out there isn't much of anything juicy to the storyline. Staley keeps in touch with her old teammates and coaches, but almost nobody is still at Virginia. When a reporter asked Staley if she would have to put away her Virginia paraphernalia, Staley responded, "I actually don't have any Virginia clothes."

Staley graduated in 1992, and retired from playing professionally in 2006, so most of the Virginia players don't even remember Staley's playing career. For them, she is ancient history.

"I think we all have a sense of her legacy," Aliyah Huland El said. "She's just about everywhere at (John Paul Jones Arena), but we know that she is a great coach."

Boyle is more aware of Staley's legacy. Staley casts a long shadow at Virginia, but it is not an imposing shadow. Staley is so far removed from Virginia that there is no added pressure in facing her.

"Dawn’s career speaks for herself," Boyle said. "She's the best player to ever play at the University of Virginia. She’s been a great ambassador for Virginia. I admire everything that she does and will continue to do. For me, I just try and go in and prepare the best I can against anybody we’re playing. I can’t

make it bigger than what it is, because if I do that the team is going to look at it that way. We’re just

competing as colleagues and coaches – she’s going to prepare her team as best she can, and we’re

going to prepare our team as best we can.”

Turnovers

The most important statistic in Sunday's game may be turnovers. South Carolina struggled with turnovers in the SEC tournament, and again Friday night. South Carolina committed 19 turnovers that led to 22 North Carolina A&T points. In the early game, Virginia was plus nine in turnovers and plus six in points off turnovers in a six point win.

For South Carolina, Staley views turnovers as doubly hurtful. Not only do they give opponents easy offense, but the eliminate a scoring opportunity for South Carolina, especially since Alexis Jennings and A'ja Wilson excel at scoring off offensive rebounds.

"It's something that has kept people around," Staley said. "If we can turn half of our turnovers over to opportunities to score, not even makes, just opportunities, we can rebound the ball, which we do fairly well."

Boyle said there will be no particular emphasis on forcing turnovers. If the Hoos execute on offense and play hard on defense, the turnovers will come.

"We're going to play our game," Boyle said. "If we press and it works for us, great, if it doesn't we'll do some other things."

Bring your jammies

The 9:00pm start time doesn't make anyone happy. From players who have to sit around all day waiting to play, to coaches who have to keep players occupied, to fans who have work or school Monday morning.

Virginia will sleep in and then have study hall. Boyle said they will try to get out of the hotel the stay fresh. Staley likened it to having to fly across the country to play, joking she may tell the players they are on west coast time.

11,085 fans attended the game Friday night, but with the late start it is unlikely there will be a similar crowd Sunday. Still almost 10,000 tickets have been sold, and Staley is calling for a pajama party. She asked fans to wear their pajamas to the game, and in a video posted on Twitter, teased the possibility of wearing her own PJs. She also said the first 3,000 fans will receive a snack.