For the second game in a row, a true freshman guard turned the tide in the second quarter. Not MiLaysia Fulwiley this time, though.

Tessa Johnson hit a 3-pointer to give No. 6 South Carolina women’s basketball a 34-32 lead over No. 14 Maryland late in the second quarter, stole the ensuing inbounds pass, kicked it out to Te-Hina PaoPao for her own 3-pointer and the Gameoccks never relinquished the lead again in a 114-76 victory.

Johnson’s energy boost was a necessity for South Carolina (2-0) amidst a tough foul situation. Fulwiley picked up two fouls in under two minutes after her first action, and Raven Johnson needed a breather after playing the entire first quarter, a frame Maryland (1-1) scored 10 points in the paint during and exited with the game still tied 16-16.

Maryland’s early hot shooting was reminiscent of the lead the Terrapins held for most of the first half of last season’s elite eight matchup between the teams, and so was what came next.

The Terrapins cooled off from making 7-of-11 3-pointers to start the game, and the home team took over. An electric crowd fresh off celebrating Tiffany Mitchell’s jersey retirement had plenty more to shout about with Johnson’s big minutes, and PaoPao got her first taste of Colonial Life Arena with 14 points and eight assists.

But in the continued offensive development of this team, the domination down low was the biggest takeaway from another sparkling scoring performance. Chloe Kitts continued to establish herself in just her second career start, coming up with her first career double-double by grabbing 13 points and 10 rebounds without turning the ball over in 21 minutes. Her offensive threat worked well with any big she was paired with, rotating her minutes with Kamilla Cardoso as the starter at the five followed by Ashlyn Watkins and Sania Feagin off the bench.

Watkins had another huge day herself, finishing with just the third double-double of her career with 13 points and 11 rebounds, tying a career-high in the latter category. Her length on the perimeter started to become a factor defensively, blocking shots inside and out with a career-high five in the department to give her nine swats through the first eight quarters of her sophomore season.

Seven out of 11 Gamecocks scored in double-figures overall, and all 11 got on the court at some point in the scintillating offensive performance that gives South Carolina a pair of triple-digit outbursts against top-15 teams to open the year.

It is the first time since 2021 that the Gamecocks have scored in triple-digits in back-to-back games, and they will have an opportunity to do it for the first time in the entire Dawn Staley era on Thursday night when they host rival Clemson.

